Employers have 1 day to implement 'snap' WFH if staff at workplace test positive for Covid-19: MOM

Should an employee test positive for Covid-19 via a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, he or she is required to inform the employer about the result, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) stated in a press release.

If the employee was at his or her workplace on any of the past seven days, the employer will have up to a day after the test result to implement a "snap 14-day work-from-home regime," MOM added.

This means that employers must also put in place a follow-up plan in the event of a confirmed case.

Employees encouraged to "self-swab" every two to three days during the WFH regime

During the 14-day WFH period, employees are encouraged to "self-swab" every two to three days.

In addition, the section of the workplace premises where the confirmed case worked must be immediately vacated and cordoned off, although there is no need to vacate the building or the entire floor if there was no sustained or close contact, the ministry said.

A thorough cleaning and disinfection must also be carried out at all on-site areas exposed to the confirmed cases, in accordance with guidelines laid out by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Businesses with confirmed cases may also face suspension on public health grounds.

New measures follow ban on workplace gatherings and interactions

The new measures follow a ban on workplace gatherings and interactions starting on Sep. 8.

The ban was announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sep. 6.

MOH said they have observed that recent clusters in workplace settings have taken place because of "lax Safe Management Measures", especially in areas like "staff canteens and pantries where people tend to let their guard down and interact amongst themselves without their masks on".

As such, the ministry will take tougher action if there are positive cases amongst workers who are infected.

