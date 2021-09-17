Back

Edwin Tong self-isolating after his Covid-19 swabber tested positive for Covid-19

He was speaking at the Patron of the Arts Awards 2021.

Jane Zhang | September 17, 2021, 05:30 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong is currently self-isolating after the healthcare professional who swabbed him for Covid-19 tested positive himself.

Tong revealed this information during his opening speech at the National Arts Council's (NAC) Patron of the Arts Awards 2021 on Friday (Sep. 17).

Self-isolating after contact with Covid-19 case

Speaking virtually as the guest-of-honour, Tong apologised for his inability to attend the event in-person:

"Very sorry that I can't be with you in person."

He explained that the healthcare professional who had swabbed him in a series Covid-19 tests after Tong returned from Tokyo, Japan — where he had been to support Team Singapore's Paralympic athletes — had tested positive for Covid-19.

Tong said that he is now self-isolating.

"I'd been looking forward to being present at these awards, but really, such are the times that we're living in now; nothing can ever be fully predicted."

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had announced on Sep. 6 that individuals who may have come into contact with positive Covid-19 cases will be sent Health Risk Warnings (HRW) and Health Risk Alerts (HRA).

Those who receive HRWs must, by law, get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result from their first test.

They are also required to do Antigen Rapid Test (ART) tests thereafter, and another PCR test on the eighth day.

Importance of arts scene in Singapore

In his speech, Tong recognised the "rich vibrancy" of the arts scene in Singapore, and how far it has come over the past few decades.

He spoke of the successful establishment of "high quality" and "internationally regarded" cultural institutions, such as the Esplanade and National Gallery Singapore, as well as "highly-respected educational institutions" including School of the Arts (SOTA), Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), LASALLE College of the Arts, and the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music.

"In my mind, there is no doubt that local arts and culture are essential to our society, essential to nation-building and will continue to be so, probably increasingly so."

Arts in Singapore are at an important inflection point, he said. The arts scene had been on a "healthy and positive trajectory" when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, which "battered and railroaded the arts sector all over the world".

Tong recognised the importance of the National Arts Council (NAC) as a strong advocate for the arts community, and also expressed his gratitude to private sector patrons and supporters for their "unstinting commitment to the arts in Singapore".

He laid out future steps to set the course for the arts landscape in Singapore, including the launch of the showcase on Singapore's Cultural Medallion recipients at The Arts House later this year and NAC's partnership with the Singapore Land Authority to start a project next year to set up pilot arts sandboxes in Kampong Java.

Related stories:

Top photo via YouTube / National Arts Council and Mufid Majnun on Unsplash.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

13 of 18 Covid-19 deaths in S'pore in Aug. 2021 linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster

The 13 deaths were from sub-clusters phylogenetically linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

September 17, 2021, 06:13 PM

New Monopoly campaign from Shell gives you the chance to win an electric car

More than 1.2 million prizes worth over S$7 million to be won.

September 17, 2021, 05:50 PM

Fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients aged 12-69 may be able to recover at home from Sep. 18

Expanding the suitability criteria.

September 17, 2021, 05:50 PM

MOH to deploy 100 vending machines across S'pore to help distribute ART kits from Sep. 18

24-hour access.

September 17, 2021, 05:48 PM

Youth who allegedly backflipped in S'pore Zoo rhino enclosure faces extra charge for killing frog

He had allegedly killed the frog by placing it on a foosball table and striking it hard with a ball.

September 17, 2021, 05:03 PM

3 questions to ask when picking the right mattress for a good night’s sleep

Find the comfort you deserve.

September 17, 2021, 04:43 PM

SAF general Tan Chee Wee, 47, chosen to lead Early Childhood Development Agency

Children could use some discipline.

September 17, 2021, 04:19 PM

China wants to join major trade deal which US previously abandoned

The CPTPP's previous iteration, the TPP, had excluded China when it was first formed.

September 17, 2021, 04:17 PM

American anti-vaxxers are calling themselves 'purebloods' on TikTok referencing 'Harry Potter'

The term "pureblood" is referenced from the Harry Potter series.

September 17, 2021, 04:06 PM

Boss cat lies on Punggol HDB estate road causing jam until carried to the side against its will

Cats own you.

September 17, 2021, 03:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.