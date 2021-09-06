DBS offering 8% cashback for groceries, rebates for social enterprises & green utilities on Sep. 9, 2021

It’s that time of the year - for 9.9 deals.

DBS is having an Extra Bonus Day on September 9, but this isn’t just any Extra Bonus Day.

With this month’s focus on the environment and social enterprises, here's what you can look forward to while doing your part to protect the environment.

As such, DBS is rewarding users who are making small but significant changes towards sustainable living.

Enjoy an extra eight per cent cashback^ when you pay for groceries with your DBS/POSB Cards.

Get extra savings when you use these DBS/POSB Cards promotions:

If you have a DBS Live Fresh Card, it will give you an additional 5 per cent Green Cashback on selected eco-retailers and services as well (Little Farms and Scoop Wholefoods fall under the groceries category). Sweet.

^No minimum spend is required, cashback capped at S$8 per customer and will be credited by Sep. 24 2021.

You’ll also earn 18 per cent cashback* when you go cashless with PayLah! on your first hawker or WhyQ transaction.

* No minimum spend is required, and cashback is capped at S$2 for the first 100,000 customers.

Give back to the community and save more

What’s more, DBS is pairing up with a wide range of merchants to help you easily support social enterprises and partners that champion green causes, all via one convenient portal on the DBS marketplace.

Get S$8 cashback when you switch your electricity provider to any one of four of DBS’ utility partners, or book a workshop with social enterprises such as Bettr Barista and BloomBack.

Get up to 15 per cent off at the Education marketplace and earn an extra S$8 cashback when you enrol your kids in these sustainability-themed classes.

Cashback and rewards when you safeguard your future

Get S$18 cashback when you invest a minimum of S$1,000 in digiPortfolio, and when you invest in unit trusts both environmental and economical.

You can also receive rewards of up to S$450 when you get insured with SavvySpring (II), an endowment plan.

Sign up online on 9.9 and enter the promo code “SSCASH200” to get S$200 cash reward per life insured, plus gift vouchers worth S$250 from Open Farm Community, which is Singapore’s pioneering urban farm and restaurant concept.**

Customers will also receive S$50 worth of e-vouchers when they buy a 3-Year Premium or Ultimate myHome Protect II Home Contents Insurance plan.***

Do note that direct gift redemption is only available at the selected vendor, and promotions listed here are applicable on Sep. 9.

For full terms and conditions, click here.

Have an extra green, Extra Bonus Day!

