235 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 110 unlinked

More updates tonight.

Ashley Tan | September 06, 2021, 05:42 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 241 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Sep. 6).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 68,901.

110 unlinked cases

There are 235 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

91 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, while 34 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

110 cases are currently unlinked.

There are six seniors above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Six imported cases

In addition, there are six imported cases who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Daily case numbers in the past week:

Aug. 31: 161

Sep. 1: 180

Sep. 2: 191

Sep. 3: 219

Sep. 4: 259

Sep. 5: 191

Sep. 6: 241

Top photo from Mothership

