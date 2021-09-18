934 locally transmitted cases in S'pore on Sep. 17

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 935 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Friday (Sep. 17).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 75,783.

934 local cases

Among the cases are 934 local Covid-19 infections.

838 are infections in the community, while 96 are dormitory residents.

There are 241 seniors who are above 60 years.

One imported case

There is one imported case, who developed the illness during Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Condition of hospitalised cases

There are 813 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in the hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 90 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 14 in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 82 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.2 per cent.

153 cases required oxygen supplementation, 15 had been in the ICU, and three died, of whom none was fully vaccinated.

Monitoring 12 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 12 active clusters.

Among these clusters, the cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory had 17 new cases on Sep. 17.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 16, 82 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/ received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,903,190 doses of Coivd-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,568,101 individuals, with 4,438,511 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 181,531 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,891 individuals.

Top image by Nigel Chua