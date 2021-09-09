Woman apprehended by police after locking herself in Clementi HDB flat & making a scene for 3 hours

On Sep. 7, a 51-year-old woman locked herself in her 12th-storey unit at Block 607 Clementi West Street 1 and made a huge scene.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police broke down her front door and apprehended her three hours later.

Described by neighbours as quiet

Neighbours told Shin Min that the woman lived alone and rarely spoke to her neighbours.

A neighbour, who was said to live directly below her, also said the woman has had her air-conditioning turned on 24/7 since April last year. A leak in the air-conditioner's compressor resulted in puddles of water in his kitchen, he said.

The neighbour previously submitted a complaint to the authorities, but she refused to open her door when the authorities arrived at her residence.

Instead, she drove them away, screaming that she had the money to afford the utilities bill, according to the neighbour.

Police and SCDF deployed

In response to Mothership‘s queries, the Police said that received a call for assistance at 7:30pm on Sep. 7.

When they assessed that the woman might pose a danger to herself, officers from Special Operations Command and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also deployed to the scene.

The SCDF said they received a call for assistance at about 9:05pm, and deployed one safety life air pack as well as rescue nets.

Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were also on standby as a precautionary measure.

Police officers managed to gain entry into the unit at 10:25pm and apprehended the woman under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

She was subsequently referred to IMH for further assessment. No injuries were reported.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Shin Min Daily News.