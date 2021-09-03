Tampines condo woman fined S$10,500 for harassing neighbour with soapy water & basketball bouncing

A resident of Citylife @ Tampines condominium has been fined S$10,500 for harassing her neighbour on multiple occasions between Jan 29, 2019 and May 22, 2020.

The resident, Lee Soh Geok, faced three charges under the Protection from Harassment Act, reported CNA.

She repeatedly poured soapy water onto the roof extension belonging to her neighbour, Helen Lim Hai Loon.

The soapy water flowed down the roof extension and into Lim's apartment.

Lee also harassed Lim by bouncing a basketball repeatedly throughout the day. Once, the basketball bouncing lasted 45 minutes. Lim said that the bouncing of the basketball caused "trembling" in her apartment.

In total, Lim recorded 123 instances of water splashing and 39 instances of basketball bouncing.

Lawyers in court heard that Lim's children once confronted Lee and shouted at her to stop pouring soapy water down the roof. She retaliated by pouring another bucket of water.

What was the reason for Lee's harassment?

Lim's lawyer noted that Lee wanted the condominium management to replace her neighbour's roof extension with a retractable one. The roof extension is fixed at the roof of Lim's unit, which is also the bottom of Lee's balcony.

Lee also wanted the condominium management to force Lim to get the roof cleaned three times every week, at the cost of S$600 per washing.

The board of the management rejected Lee's request. Lim's lawyer said that this was what triggered her harassing acts.

Lee was fined S$3,500 for each charge under the Protection from Harassment Act, totalling S$10,500.

Those convicted of abusive behaviour can be fined up to S$5,000 per charge.

Top image via Google Maps.

