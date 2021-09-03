Back

11 new Covid-19 cases linked to Changi General Hospital, forming new cluster

More community cases this week.

Jason Fan | September 03, 2021, 11:32 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 219 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday (Sep. 3).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 68,210.

109 unlinked cases

There are 216 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Of the 216 cases, 56 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, while 51 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

109 cases are currently unlinked.

In addition, there are three imported cases.

Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

59 active clusters

There is one new cluster today, the Changi General Hospital cluster, with 11 new cases, bringing the total number of active clusters to 59.

Seven clusters have closed today.

More community cases, more unlinked cases

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 484 cases in the week before, to 1,020 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 126 cases in the week before, to 401 cases in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 88.4 and 57.3 respectively.

Condition of hospitalised cases

580 cases are currently warded in the hospital.

There are currently 20 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and five in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of those who have fallen very ill, 19 are seniors above the age of 60, of whom 11 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

According to MOH, there is continuing evidence that "almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible".

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated Covid-19 cases who became severely ill or died is 7.3 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.1 per cent.

Progress of vaccination programme

According to MOH, as of Sep. 2, a total of 8,747,866 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,522,530 individuals.

A total of 4,344,810 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 169,254 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 85,953 individuals.

In total, 80 per cent of the Singapore population has completed their full regimen, or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 83 per cent having received at least one dose.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Google Maps/Mei Ling Loh. 

New Zealand extremist shot dead in 60 seconds after stabbing 6 people in supermarket

Six people are injured, three of whom are believed to be "seriously injured".

September 03, 2021, 07:46 PM

M'sians plead for cinemas to reopen so they can watch 'Spiderman' & 'Shang-Chi'

The Malaysian Minister for Communications and Multimedia has responded.

September 03, 2021, 07:29 PM

Man, 67, jailed 5 days for slapping & punching boy, 12, for cycling along Hougang pathway

The man told the boy cycling is not allowed on the track, even though it is.

September 03, 2021, 07:09 PM

Seniors above 60 in S'pore to get 3rd mRNA vaccine shot

Both groups of people are at greater risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

September 03, 2021, 06:56 PM

S'pore public can pay & go to any 20 quick test centres, Covid-19 result can be used for mass events

Starting Oct. 1, 2021, if you need a supervised test.

September 03, 2021, 06:54 PM

216 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 109 unlinked

Further updates will be given later tonight.

September 03, 2021, 06:18 PM

Police arrest M'sian man who allegedly robbed Woodlands pawnshop & gambled away loot in 1 day

The man tried to evade detection by escaping via various modes of transport such as bus, taxi and motorcycle.

September 03, 2021, 06:14 PM

Eggslut finally comes to Scotts Square on Sep. 9, 2021

No egg puns in this article, feel free to click in.

September 03, 2021, 05:42 PM

S$69 1-for-1 Universal Studios S'pore adult tickets every Friday in Sept. 2021

Deal better than no deal.

September 03, 2021, 05:13 PM

Afghan boy, 5, who fled Kabul, dies after eating poisonous mushrooms in Poland

The boy had eaten the mushrooms a day after arriving in Poland.

September 03, 2021, 04:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.