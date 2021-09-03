11 new Covid-19 cases linked to Changi General Hospital, forming new cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 219 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday (Sep. 3).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 68,210.

109 unlinked cases

There are 216 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Of the 216 cases, 56 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, while 51 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

109 cases are currently unlinked.

In addition, there are three imported cases.

Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

59 active clusters

There is one new cluster today, the Changi General Hospital cluster, with 11 new cases, bringing the total number of active clusters to 59.

Seven clusters have closed today.

More community cases, more unlinked cases

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 484 cases in the week before, to 1,020 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 126 cases in the week before, to 401 cases in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 88.4 and 57.3 respectively.

Condition of hospitalised cases

580 cases are currently warded in the hospital.

There are currently 20 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and five in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of those who have fallen very ill, 19 are seniors above the age of 60, of whom 11 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

According to MOH, there is continuing evidence that "almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible".

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated Covid-19 cases who became severely ill or died is 7.3 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.1 per cent.

Progress of vaccination programme

According to MOH, as of Sep. 2, a total of 8,747,866 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,522,530 individuals.

A total of 4,344,810 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 169,254 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 85,953 individuals.

In total, 80 per cent of the Singapore population has completed their full regimen, or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 83 per cent having received at least one dose.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Google Maps/Mei Ling Loh.