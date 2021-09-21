Casuarina Curry MacPherson runs S$7.90 prata buffet with over 25 types of prata from Sep. 27 to Oct. 1

Casuarina Curry at MacPherson has an attractive offer for those who have no qualms about downing the carbs: a prata buffet will run at the outlet from Sep. 27 to Oct. 1, 2021.

For 90 minutes between 3pm to 6pm, you'll get to stuff yourself with more than 25 types of prata.

These are divided into two categories, traditional and special.

You'll find the likes of paper prata, cheese prata, onion garlic prata, egg cheese sausage prata, and plaster prata among the options.

One obvious drawback: there's no sweet/dessert items on the list.

At S$7.90 per person, you'll have to eat about three to four pieces to get your money's worth, which should be easy enough for someone with a large appetite.

While there's no limit to orders during the dining period, you can only order two items per person per go, likely to minimise wastage.

Address: 187 MacPherson Rd, Singapore 348545

Date and time:

Sep. 27 to Oct. 1, 3pm to 6pm.

Top image by Casuarina Curry and @tizanelow on Instagram