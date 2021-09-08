Back

Cabbie, 41, drives into Bukit Merah HDB estate, goes up slope & crashes into HDB block wall

No one was injured.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 08, 2021, 09:24 AM

A 41-year-old taxi driver was seen literally driving into a HDB estate in Bukit Merah -- and ending up in a strange position.

The bizarre incident happened near Block 9 Jalan Rumah Tinggi on Monday, Sep. 6 at around 4pm, the police confirmed with Mothership.

A video posted by Shin Min Daily News showed a taxi parked next to a playground before moving onto a nearby grass slope.

The taxi then went astern and the taxi's rear crashed into the HDB wall, producing a loud noise.

The windscreen wiper of the taxi was also moving as the vehicle was in motion.

At the end of the video, the taxi made a U-turn and drove off from the playground area.

Residents who witnessed what happened shared that the driver alighted from the taxi to drink water and after resting for around 20 minutes, he drove the taxi on the pedestrian pavement towards the grass slope.

They also said that there was a moment when the driver wound down the window and waved his hands around, gesturing that he was finding his way out.

No injuries

The man was later arrested for committing a rash act after being conveyed to the hospital by the police.

No injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News video screen grabs

