6 arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities in Buangkok, Punggol & West Coast Road

Investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | September 08, 2021, 04:52 PM

On Tuesday (Sep. 7), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted drug busts in multiple locations in Singapore.

Drugs worth over S$222,000 were seized

According to a CNB press release, four Singaporean men, aged between 22 and 55, and two Singaporean women, aged 22 and 35, were arrested for suspected drug-related activities.

A total of about 2,804g of heroin, 109g of ‘Ice’, 225g of cannabis, 212 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and fragments, and five Erimin-5 tablets were seized during the operations.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than S$222,000, said CNB.

Buangkok Crescent

On Tuesday (Sep. 7) afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 37-year-old Singaporean man at the void deck of an apartment block located in the vicinity of Buangkok Crescent.

A search was conducted on him, and three bundles containing about 1,873g of heroin were seized.

CNB officers also conducted a search on the man’s vehicle, and further recovered about 1g of ‘Ice’, 1g of cannabis, and various drug paraphernalia.

The man was subsequently brought to his residence in the same apartment block, where a search of the unit was conducted.

Three packets containing about 8g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Image via CNB.

Image via CNB.

Edgefield Walk

In the same afternoon, a separate party of CNB officers arrested a 22-year-old Singaporean man at the ground floor lift lobby of an apartment block located in the vicinity of Edgefield Walk in Punggol.

A search was conducted on him, and two packaged parcels containing about 29g of ‘Ice’ were seized from him.

The man was escorted to his vehicle, where a 22-year-old Singaporean woman waiting inside.

The woman was also arrested.

In another follow-up operation conducted in the evening at the same apartment block located in the vicinity of Edgefield Walk, CNB officers arrested a 55-year-old Singaporean male at the void deck.

The man was subsequently brought to his residence in the same apartment block, where a 35-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested.

A search of the unit was conducted, and a total of 67 packets and 49 straws containing about 923g of heroin, 32 packets containing about 73g of ‘Ice’, 212 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and fragments, five Erimin-5 tablets, and various drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Image via CNB.

Image via CNB.

Image via CNB.

West Coast Road

In a follow-up operation conducted in the evening of the same day, CNB officers arrested a 48-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of West Coast Road.

A search was conducted on the man’s vehicle, and a total of three packets containing about 6g of ‘Ice’, five packets containing about 224g of cannabis, and various drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Investigations ongoing

CNB said that investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

The total amount of 2,804g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,335 abusers for a week, added CNB.

Top images via CNB.

