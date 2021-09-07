Back

BMW convertible used to hold potted plants near Jurong West industrial area bus stop removed

Moved away.

Tanya Ong | September 07, 2021, 02:42 PM

Anybody who happens to be at Chin Bee Avenue, an industrial area in Jurong West, may have noticed this:

Photo via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube

The curious sight involving a bizarre hodgepodge of decorative elements was seen in a video uploaded to YouTube by SG Road Vigilante.

The video, dated Sep. 5, showed a yellow BMW convertible near a bus stop.

Inside the car were various plants, as well as a rack for yet more potted plants.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube

A bicycle with fake flowers, as well as what looked like porcelain elephants were also spotted in the same space.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube

The car was identified to be a BMW Z4, according to Mycarforum.

Fairly recent

A quick search on Google Maps show that the car was a fairly recent addition to the area.

This is what the bus stop looked like, according to Google Maps' capture done in July last year.

July 2020. Photo via Google Maps.

Going further back to 2019 and 2018:

Aug. 2019. Photo via Google Maps.

Feb. 2018. Photo via Google Maps.

Removed

As of Sep. 6, a comment on Facebook said that the car has since been removed:

When Mothership went to the scene at around 1:30pm on Sep. 7, most of the decorations had been moved away.

A few plants, however, remained.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

The elephants and bicycles appear to have been moved inside the compound.

Photo by Mothership.

The decorations are believed to belong to the company, which does set design.

The company's Facebook page showed that they were previously involved in the 2020 Deepavali and Hari Raya light up, as well as Christmas decorations.

Mothership has reached out to the company for comment.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube.

