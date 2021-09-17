3 questions to ask when picking the right mattress for a good night’s sleep

Do you often wake up with muscle or joint stiffness or find that you generally get better sleep in a different bed (for instance when you’re at your friend’s house or a hotel)?

Or have you noticed that your mattress has signs of damage, such as sagging and overly creaky springs?

If you answered a resounding yes, it's time to get a new mattress.

We spend one-third of our lives in our bedrooms, and the quality of sleep you get every night dictates the kind of day you’ll wake up to.

A good mattress helps you achieve a good night’s sleep and ensures that you have the right back support and comfort you deserve.

To do that, you need to find a mattress that is right for you.

Here, we bring you three questions that you should ask when looking for a new mattress. So, let’s find you a new one, shall we?

Q: What is your sleeping position?

Understanding how you sleep helps you find out which parts of your body need more support to maintain your spinal alignment, boosting your comfort and helping you to avoid aches and pains.

This helps narrow down your options to choose a mattress that accommodates your needs.

Those who sleep on their back often put more pressure on their lower back.

So having a mattress that is too soft or too firm will not accommodate the curvature of the back.

As a result, such sleepers do best with medium firm to firm mattresses.

Similarly, those who sleep on their stomach put the most pressure on the lumbar spine.

So they usually do best with a firm mattress that can keep them from forming a U-shape when they sleep and also make them feel less suffocated when lying face-down.

Next are those who sleep on their side.

They usually have more pressure on their shoulders and hips and will do best with a medium soft to medium firm mattress.

Lastly, combination sleepers are those who find themselves in more than one position through the night.

They should find out which position they spend the most time in, and choose a suitable mattress accordingly.

If there isn’t one, a medium firm mattress is their best bet.

Q: What is your body profile?

Knowing your body profile, especially your weight, is another huge factor to consider when choosing a new mattress.

This is because how the mattress hugs and adapts to your body is highly affected by your weight.

Under 60kg

If you have a lighter profile, you won’t sink too far into a mattress.

So, a softer mattress would be a good choice, especially if you sleep on your side.

From 60kg to 105kg

Those in this category won’t be too affected by how much they sink into their mattresses.

They can choose the type of mattress following their sleeping positions stated above.

Above 105kg

People over 105kg will sink further into a mattress and risk throwing off their spinal alignment.

Such people usually have better results with mattresses that are a bit firmer.

The durability of the mattress is important to sleepers of any weight, but the heavier you are, the more wear there will be in the top layers of a mattress.

For this reason, sleepers with a higher body weight often opt for a mattress with a thicker comfort system that uses high-density materials.

Q: Do you feel comfortable on this mattress?

While reviews on mattresses may help you narrow down a couple of choices, you can’t go in thinking that these mattresses will definitely work for you too.

Any mattress that will help you sleep without pain, discomfort, or interruption will be the best mattress for you.

Aside from choosing a mattress that is best suited to your sleeping position and weight, the final factor that you need to consider is comfort.

Do you feel comfortable on this mattress? Does the mattress elicit a sigh of relief when you lie down on it? The only way to answer this is to try out the mattress for yourself.

Top image via Unsplash.