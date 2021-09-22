19 people, 22-59, under investigation for allegedly drinking & socialising at Balestier Road unit

The police are currently investigating 19 people between the ages of 22 and 59 for allegedly drinking and socialising at a unit within a mixed-use commercial and residential building along Balestier Road.

The Police said that it had received information of the gathering on Sep. 20.

Drinking, playing darts and table soccer together

When the Police arrived, they found the 19 persons allegedly consuming alcohol, playing games such as darts and table soccer, and socialising within the unit.

In addition, the police also found a karaoke system, a pool table, a dart board, and other entertainment paraphernalia inside the unit.

Public entertainment and liquor were also believed to have been provided without a valid license.

25-year-old believed to be the unit's operator

The Police added that a 25-year-old, who was among the 19 people in the unit, is believed to be the unit's operator and will be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

He will also be investigated, together with the remaining 18 people, for flouting safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The offences of supplying alcohol and providing public entertainment without a license each carry a fine of up to S$20,000.

As for flouting safe distancing measures, offenders may be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Top photos via SPF