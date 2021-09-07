French bakes, ice cream, cakes & tarts at fancy new dessert parlour in Duxton

If you're looking for a place that offers more than waffles and ice cream, keep your eyes peeled for Amuse Dessert Co.

Conceived by the same people behind The Dark Gallery, the dessert parlour will welcome members of the public for dine-in from Sep. 14, 2021, at Duxton Road.

It's a well-rounded menu with cakes, tarts, ice cream, parfaits, French bakes and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, and juices.

Generally, if you're a sweet tooth, you should be able to find something for yourself here.

A look at their titillating displays:

Out of all the items we tried at the media preview, the unassuming madeleines (S$4) pleasantly surprised us the most.

In fact, we would have preferred it on its own, without the coating of strawberry chocolate.

Clockwise from the taco-looking thing:

Hazelnut Mocha Sable Sand

Coffee Mascarpone Mini Pound

Strawberry Black Tea Madeleine

Salted Caramel Canele

Another memorable item was this very strong-tasting truffle ice cream, although we're not sure it's something we would order on our own.

Their behemoth of a parfait (S$24), which comes with either macarons or choux pastries, two scoops of ice cream, and some other embellishments, is much more suitable for sharing than for personal consumption, even if you're feeling really greedy.

We also had a Single Origin Sencha (S$10) that was, for lack of a better word, quite complex (in a good way).

Casual tea-drinkers might balk at the price, however. We understand.

Full menu here:

It's quite a small space, though, so expect to wait for seats if it gets popular.

Tip-as-you-wish soft launch

From Sep. 9 - 12, the dessert parlour is holding a soft launch where selected items from the baked goods, ice cream, and coffee categories will be going for free.

After checking with the owner multiple times, yes, it is really going for free, with a tip-as-you-wish system.

It's a risky idea that puts a lot of faith in people, for sure.

The four-day run is meant to test out the store's operations, as well as to treat the neighbours who have been asking about their opening (which has been massively delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic), the owner explained.

Each patron is limited to three items: one baked item, a scoop of ice cream, and a coffee, and only for takeaways.

Amuse Dessert Co

Address: 73 Duxton Road, Singapore 089532

Soft launch: Sep. 9-12, 2pm - 8pm

Official opening: Sep. 14, 2021

Opening Hours:

Tuesday - Thursday, 12pm - 9pm

Friday & Saturday, 12pm -10pm

Sunday, 12pm - 6pm

