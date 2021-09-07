Back

French bakes, ice cream, cakes & tarts at fancy new dessert parlour in Duxton

Only takeaways are available during the soft launch period.

Mandy How | September 07, 2021, 07:02 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're looking for a place that offers more than waffles and ice cream, keep your eyes peeled for Amuse Dessert Co.

Photo by Mandy How

Conceived by the same people behind The Dark Gallery, the dessert parlour will welcome members of the public for dine-in from Sep. 14, 2021, at Duxton Road.

It's a well-rounded menu with cakes, tarts, ice cream, parfaits, French bakes and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, and juices.

Generally, if you're a sweet tooth, you should be able to find something for yourself here.

A look at their titillating displays:

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Out of all the items we tried at the media preview, the unassuming madeleines (S$4) pleasantly surprised us the most.

In fact, we would have preferred it on its own, without the coating of strawberry chocolate.

Photo by Mandy How

Clockwise from the taco-looking thing:

  • Hazelnut Mocha Sable Sand

  • Coffee Mascarpone Mini Pound

  • Strawberry Black Tea Madeleine

  • Salted Caramel Canele

Another memorable item was this very strong-tasting truffle ice cream, although we're not sure it's something we would order on our own.

Their behemoth of a parfait (S$24), which comes with either macarons or choux pastries, two scoops of ice cream, and some other embellishments, is much more suitable for sharing than for personal consumption, even if you're feeling really greedy.

Photo by Mandy How

We also had a Single Origin Sencha (S$10) that was, for lack of a better word, quite complex (in a good way).

Casual tea-drinkers might balk at the price, however. We understand.

You know the tea is fancy when it comes like that. Photo by Mandy How.

Full menu here:

It's quite a small space, though, so expect to wait for seats if it gets popular.

Photo by Mandy How

The side-to-side booth seating is actually more comfortable than it looks. Photo by Mandy How.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Tip-as-you-wish soft launch

From Sep. 9 - 12, the dessert parlour is holding a soft launch where selected items from the baked goods, ice cream, and coffee categories will be going for free.

After checking with the owner multiple times, yes, it is really going for free, with a tip-as-you-wish system.

It's a risky idea that puts a lot of faith in people, for sure.

The four-day run is meant to test out the store's operations, as well as to treat the neighbours who have been asking about their opening (which has been massively delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic), the owner explained.

Each patron is limited to three items: one baked item, a scoop of ice cream, and a coffee, and only for takeaways.

Amuse Dessert Co

Photo by Mandy How

Address: 73 Duxton Road, Singapore 089532

Soft launch: Sep. 9-12, 2pm - 8pm

Official opening: Sep. 14, 2021

Opening Hours:

Tuesday - Thursday, 12pm - 9pm

Friday & Saturday, 12pm -10pm

Sunday, 12pm - 6pm

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Mattress company paying S$1,500 for someone in S'pore to sleep 8 hours a day for 100 days

Get paid to sleep.

September 07, 2021, 06:35 PM

Admiralty resident sets up free grocery corner outside house

Wholesome.

September 07, 2021, 06:33 PM

328 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 185 unlinked

Singapore has now reported 69,233 cases in total.

September 07, 2021, 06:32 PM

M'sian police looking for father of abused 4-year-old girl who was seen begging on KL streets

The man had requested RM6,000 in return for the girl.

September 07, 2021, 06:03 PM

Japanese man travelled over 7,000km to spell out proposal to girlfriend

A journey of love.

September 07, 2021, 05:43 PM

Maskless man on MRT holding cigarette & swigging soda goes on 15-second coughing spree

Social irresponsibility.

September 07, 2021, 05:42 PM

Airport worker shares the importance of empathy for essential workers during Covid-19

A little empathy goes a long way.

September 07, 2021, 05:00 PM

USS Halloween Horror Nights to return as an exhibition from Sep. 10 - Nov. 7, 2021

A walk down memory lane.

September 07, 2021, 04:44 PM

Billboard featuring BTS member Jeon Jungkook removed in Pakistan for 'promoting homosexuality'

A local politician complained that the group was a negative influence.

September 07, 2021, 04:37 PM

First record of interspecies grooming between Raffles’ banded langur & Long-tailed macaque

In the wild, interspecies grooming involving Raffles’ banded langurs has never been observed.

September 07, 2021, 04:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.