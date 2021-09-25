All the things I googled while attending my first Covid-19 wedding

Cocktail attire examples
Is there pandemic ang pow rate
Cheap food to eat to tide over the month
Part time jobs that pay well to cover cost of ang pow
When it says dinner starts 630pm does it really mean 630pm or does it actually mean 730pm
Is it normal to check ang pow amount five times
Will there be Safe Distancing Ambassadors at a Covid-19 wedding
Do Safe Distancing Ambassadors need to give ang pow
How does one get married during Covid isn’t it full of uncertainties and anxieties
How to keep a low profile for latecomers
How to make small talk with people you barely know
Is it rude to take parking coupon if I didn’t drive
When does parking coupon expire
Can paynow if no cash
Analyse my name is it too hard to spot in guest list
Is it offensive if I write 'keep the marriage clean but the sex dirty' in guestbook
What happens to wedding photo album after banquet
Does the perfect seat that gives 360 view of wedding exists
Wedding songs and the lack of innovation
Who writes lines for emcees
If it’s only five per table does that mean I can eat more
Is this the end of paiseh piece
Wedding that serves whisky should I top up ang pow
Words of encouragement for waiting staff so they will keep pouring drinks
Small food portions why I’m still full is it how I should diet
Mask off or mask on when photo taking
1m distance during photo taking necessary
Asian flush how to stop it
Activities to replace yum seng
What's the alcohol limit for a 38-year-old Chinese man
Should I ask permission to hug the groom if I only know the bride
Feeling euphoric during weddings alcohol or happiness
Tipsy at 10pm am I old or normal is 38 years old old
Automatic lights on at 1030pm who invented
When is next auspicious date for wedding and how to save money
