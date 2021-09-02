AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes edited IG post to say his Tesla is rented after drawing flak from netizens

What better way to live more sustainably than to make a switch from a petrol-fuelled car to one powered by electricity?

Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Group Tony Fernandes did just that on Malaysia's National Day.

Taking to his Instagram account on Aug. 31, he posted a selfie that was taken in front of a white Tesla model Y.

At the time of writing, the post garnered 17,142 "likes".

Caption on IG post changed

AirAsia's Tony Fernandes showing off his Tesla Model Y on Instagram. But the comments are just ouch! pic.twitter.com/2GsuMRrohO — emmanuelsamarathisa (@esshimself) September 1, 2021

His post initially stated, "Independence day. Going Green. No more gasoline. Gone electric. Tesla model Y. Love it."

However, it appeared that the caption has since been changed.

On Sep. 2, the post now reads, "Independence day. Going green. No more gasoline. Gone electric. Rented Tesla model Y. Love it" to clarify (or emphasise) that Fernandes was renting, not owning, the autonomous vehicle.

It was not clear when the caption was edited.

Drew flak from netizens

The edit to the caption was made after the post drew flak from IG users, who thought he was showing off his supposedly new car.

One of the comments said: "Let's hope all the AirAsia refunds have been successfully paid out."

Another user commented: "Employee on pay cut boss having a great time hmm and he is an icon."

These comments, however, could no longer be found on his Instagram account at the time of writing.

AirAsia diversified business

At the start of the pandemic, Fernandes said that the low cost aviation company will retain its staff, albeit with a pay cut of 15 to 75 per cent depending on their seniority.

Fernandes added that he will not be receiving any salary during this period.

AirAsia then diversified its business to include a ride hailing service, AirAsia ride Malaysia.

One user even took a jab at the new business and asked Fernandes in the comments section whether the Tesla he showcased will be a part of the AirAsia ride.

His Tesla Roadster?

Among the 372 comments made on his Instagram post, Fernandes replied to only one comment made by @edsonfrancisj asking him where his Tesla Roadster is.

He was referring to the latest Tesla sportscar model currently in its conceptual phase, which is slated to launch in 2023 with an projected price going from US$200,000 (S$269,000).

Fernandes' answer to the question? France.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Tonyfernandes/Instagram and Modern Motorcars/Facebook