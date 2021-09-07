M'sian police looking for father of abused 4-year-old girl who was seen begging on KL streets

Malaysian police is looking for a man believed to be the father of a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly abused by him and made to beg on the streets of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to The Rakyat Post, an officer from Malaysia's welfare department had taken to Facebook to recount her encounter with the girl and a man who claimed was her father.

Father believed to be an addict

The 4-year-old girl was found along the streets of Chow Kit, an area in Kuala Lumpur, begging together with her grandmother.

When the girl saw the welfare officer, she allegedly ran towards her. According to the officer, she was crying and appeared to be frightened.

Besides looking unkempt and dishevelled, the girl's eyes also appeared to be swollen and bruised, the officer said.

A man was also seen at the scene, whom the officer believed was the girl's father.

The officer further claimed that the father is a drug addict and widowed.

Requested RM6,000 for the girl

The police were then called in by the welfare officer, and as soon as they arrived, they started to question the girl's father and her grandmother.

While this was happening, the girl clung to the welfare officer and hugged her tightly, while telling her that she did not want to go with her father.

According to The Rakyat Post, the father then demanded for the welfare officer to give him RM6,000 (S$1,940) in return for the child.

Father snatched her away and fled

In response, the welfare officer reportedly told the father that the police officers had asked her to take care of the child for the time being.

Upon hearing that, however, the father dragged the girl away, and started to scold the girl, frightening her even more.

The welfare officer wrote that the girl "was forced to go with him", even though it was against her will.

She then attempted to interview the father, but he quickly fled the scene while bringing the girl with him.

Police investigating the matter

Malaysian news portal Kosmo! reported that police from the Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division had received a report on the matter on Saturday (Sep. 4).

An officer from the department, Siti Kamsiah Hassan, said that a "report was made by a Welfare Department officer, who received tips from the public," and added that "according to the report, the victim was roaming the streets of Chow Kit with her grandmother, begging."

Alongside the police, the welfare department is also investigating the case as it is illegal to allow a child under one's custody to beg on the streets, or at any premises.

The police are actively searching for the girl and her father.

