Hawker, 74, sells XL-sized tutu kueh at S$1 a piece in Tiong Bahru & Jurong

Those looking for traditional tutu kueh need look no further than this hawker in the Tiong Bahru neighbourhood.

Tutu Kueh, XL-sized

Meet 74-year-old Uncle Tan, who owns Du Du Cooked Food, a stall specialising in freshly made tutu kueh.

According to SG FoodBuzz, Tan has been selling tutu kueh for more than 50 years.

He first picked up the trade while following his father's pushcart around as a kid.

The steamed rice flour pillows and its ingredients are prepared fresh every morning, and handmade upon order.

Most interestingly, Tan's stall hawks XL-sized tutu kueh, that appears as big as the size of one's palm.

Tan creatively invented the XL-size tutu kueh mould and 3-in-one mould on his own.

Generous fillings

Each tutu kueh is generously stuffed with either choice of filling: coconut or a mix of ground peanut and brown sugar.

The XL-sized tutu kueh goes at S$1 a piece, while the smaller tutu kuehs are priced at four for S$2.

Here's the full post from SG FoodBuzz:

Details of Du Du Cooked Food

Address:

Havelock Road Cooked Food Centre @ 22A Havelock Rd, Singapore 161022

OR

505 Jurong West Street 52, #01-19, Singapore 640505

Top image via SG Food Buzz