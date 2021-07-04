Tom Holland & Zendaya photographed kissing in car, previously denied dating rumours

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland, 25, and Zendaya, 24, recently broke the internet when they were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles.

Zendaya, Tom Holland finally confirm they're dating with steamy car makeout https://t.co/O9qdVzthpf pic.twitter.com/q5shBLpuso — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2021

While we're not sure how "steamy" the situation was based on a few photographs, the kiss took place in Holland's Audi which had stopped at a red light, according to Page Six,

Holland could be seen holding Zendaya's face and leaning in to kiss her.

On the same day, Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer was photographed walking out of a residence with Zendaya and Holland, Page Six reported.

Fan reactions

Fans were tremendously pleased to find out that these two are dating.

"Tomdaya" is also what they're calling the couple.

TOMDAYA STANS WE WON TF!!! the fact we manifested this my tomdaya heart is fulfilled we stay winning. 😩😩😩 YALL IM LITERALLY SOBBING #TOMHOLLAND #Zendaya pic.twitter.com/cRaM7HPkdc — San (@klayleysheir) July 3, 2021

TOM AND ZENDAYA??!?!?!



Me scrolling through the tomdaya tweets like pic.twitter.com/ApjcGxkxrZ — ace // looking for moots (@acekazbrekker) July 3, 2021

Can we talk about how happy Zendaya's mom looks for her daughter and Tom 🥺 #tomdaya pic.twitter.com/MZVcDhCE0i — Kimmi Martinez (@Kkimatron) July 3, 2021

I would just like to say…THE WAY TOM LOOKS AT ZENDAYA pic.twitter.com/OGu2LUzeNs — tomdaya’s third wheel ☾ 166 (@hllndrigo) July 4, 2021

#tomdaya I’m so happy I’ve been waiting for years for this moment! Tom look so happy as well as Zendaya I wish them the best, they look so cute ! Power couple! pic.twitter.com/RC2aDJ4q9A — e_y1906 (@e_y1906) July 3, 2021

the implications behind her caption here pic.twitter.com/1bBmdd1ytb — bre TOMDAYA #IN (@tomsfidelity) July 3, 2021

Previously denied dating rumours

The kiss came as a shock to fans as they had denied dating rumours as far back as 2017.

Holland and Zendaya had starred in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming", in which Holland acted as Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and Zendaya acted as his classmate and love interest, MJ.

In 2017, a source told celebrity news site People that the pair were dating, had gone on vacations together, and tried to spend as much time as possible with one another.

Zendaya and Holland later denied the rumours in a tweet:

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

In July 2019, Holland was seen holding hands with Olivia Bolton At Hyde Park in London, reported Daily Mail.

However, sources told The Sun in Apr. 2020 that Holland and Bolton had apparently broken up.

Zendaya was also spotted with "Euphoria" cast mate Jacob Elordi multiple times between Aug. 2019 and Mar. 2020, Page Six added.

Top photos by David M. Benett, Kevin Winter via Getty Images