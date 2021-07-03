Medical team travels to Pulau Ubin to vaccinate residents at their homes on Jul. 2

A home vaccination team travelled to Pulau Ubin on July 2, to provide vaccinations to Pulau Ubin residents who are homebound or less mobile.

Pulau Ubin seniors received jab

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a Facebook post that this was carried out for the homebound or less mobile on the island.

The vaccination team had worked closely with the Ministry of Health to do so.

Heng said that these residents found it convenient, and were grateful to be vaccinated in the comfort of their own homes.

Heng also mentioned that the NParks Community Liaison team have also been supporting Ubin residents through regular house visits amid the pandemic.

He said that the team checks how these residents are coping while educating and reminding them on safe management measures.

Caregivers and frontliners vaccinated as well

Health minister Ong Ye Kung also mentioned about the home vaccination programme in Ubin on his Instagram and Facebook posts on July 2.

He said that three seniors, their caregivers and frontliners who are stationed at Pulau Ubin also received their jabs.

He praised the vaccination team and also urged the public to talk to unvaccinated seniors that they know to encourage them to get protected for their own well-being.

According to The Straits Times, most of the 30 people who live on Pulau Ubin have had at least one jab, with this offshore initiative covering 10 people.

The remaining 10 per cent of residents have decided against it as they do not go out much, or are still unconvinced about the vaccine.

So far, 5,551,613 doses have been administered via the national vaccination programme.

3,426,468 people have received at least their first dose, while 2,125,145 have completed their full vaccine regimen.

Singapore aims for two-thirds of residents to be fully vaccinated by National Day, Aug. 9.

Home vaccination in Singapore

Previously, Ong had also shared about how the home vaccination process will be like.

A Home Vaccination Team consisting of a doctor and nurse will be deployed to bring the vaccines to the doorsteps of those at home.

The vaccine doses are first collected from the vaccination centre nearest to the home of the recipient.

The vaccine doses will be packed in an icebox with a temperature monitoring system to ensure the temperature is maintained throughout the journey.

Top image via Heng Swee Keat's Facebook post