Back

Medical team travels to Pulau Ubin to vaccinate residents at their homes on Jul. 2

No man left behind.

Guan Zhen Tan | July 03, 2021, 11:41 AM

Events

Cellarbration Alcohol Warehouse Sale

24 June 2021 - 31 July 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A home vaccination team travelled to Pulau Ubin on July 2, to provide vaccinations to Pulau Ubin residents who are homebound or less mobile.

Pulau Ubin seniors received jab

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a Facebook post that this was carried out for the homebound or less mobile on the island.

Photo via Heng Swee Keat's Facebook post

Photo via Heng Swee Keat's Facebook post

Photo via Heng Swee Keat's Facebook post

The vaccination team had worked closely with the Ministry of Health to do so.

Heng said that these residents found it convenient, and were grateful to be vaccinated in the comfort of their own homes.

Heng also mentioned that the NParks Community Liaison team have also been supporting Ubin residents through regular house visits amid the pandemic.

He said that the team checks how these residents are coping while educating and reminding them on safe management measures.

Caregivers and frontliners vaccinated as well

Health minister Ong Ye Kung also mentioned about the home vaccination programme in Ubin on his Instagram and Facebook posts on July 2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ01CEWsuV4/

He said that three seniors, their caregivers and frontliners who are stationed at Pulau Ubin also received their jabs.

He praised the vaccination team and also urged the public to talk to unvaccinated seniors that they know to encourage them to get protected for their own well-being.

According to The Straits Times, most of the 30 people who live on Pulau Ubin have had at least one jab, with this offshore initiative covering 10 people.

The remaining 10 per cent of residents have decided against it as they do not go out much, or are still unconvinced about the vaccine.

So far, 5,551,613 doses have been administered via the national vaccination programme.

3,426,468 people have received at least their first dose, while 2,125,145 have completed their full vaccine regimen.

Singapore aims for two-thirds of residents to be fully vaccinated by National Day, Aug. 9.

Home vaccination in Singapore

Previously, Ong had also shared about how the home vaccination process will be like.

A Home Vaccination Team consisting of a doctor and nurse will be deployed to bring the vaccines to the doorsteps of those at home.

The vaccine doses are first collected from the vaccination centre nearest to the home of the recipient.

The vaccine doses will be packed in an icebox with a temperature monitoring system to ensure the temperature is maintained throughout the journey.

Top image via Heng Swee Keat's Facebook post

S’porean chef in US taught herself laksa, rendang & chilli crab so S’poreans overseas can have taste of home

Stories of us: Emily Lim tells us why she started selling hawker food in San Francisco and how she wants to represent Singapore overseas.

July 03, 2021, 03:43 PM

4 new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, none unlinked

Today's update.

July 03, 2021, 03:39 PM

KOI S'pore launches Orh Nee & Sweet Potato bubble tea series at selected outlets

Nice.

July 03, 2021, 03:01 PM

Man, 80, found dead in Kallang River, police does not suspect foul play

Investigations are ongoing.

July 03, 2021, 01:55 PM

40 residents evacuated after fire at Blk 395 Tampines Ave 7, 1 sent to hospital

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

July 03, 2021, 01:30 PM

Mothership Investigates: Smoked salmon at S'pore supermarkets actually made from 'salmon trout'

We dive into the curious case of salmon trout masquerading as salmon.

July 03, 2021, 12:45 PM

7 more clinics to offer Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, bringing total to 31: MOH

Two more in the East, two in the North, and three in the Central region.

July 03, 2021, 11:09 AM

S'porean youth, 21, subjected to racist remarks, attacked by 33-year-old man at East Coast Park

The 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested by the police.

July 03, 2021, 01:24 AM

1 new Covid-19 case linked to Henderson Crescent cluster; Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster closed

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased.

July 02, 2021, 10:37 PM

From heavy metal to montessori: S’porean preschool teacher shares her unconventional path to her dream job

Stories of Us: It took her longer than she expected but Yati got there in the end.

July 02, 2021, 10:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.