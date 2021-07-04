Back

At least 17 dead after military plane crashes in southern Philippines

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Siti Hawa | July 04, 2021, 04:00 PM

Events

Cellarbration Alcohol Warehouse Sale

24 June 2021 - 31 July 2021

A military plane with 92 people aboard crashed in the southern Philippines as it was trying to land, reported Reuters.

The incident took place on July 4, 2021.

Philippines Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters that those onboard included three pilots and five other crew members.

Armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana said that at least 40 people had been rescued, and recovery operations are still ongoing.

At time of writing, 17 bodies have been found and the death toll is expected to increase, according to New York Times.

The plane was carrying soldiers

The C-130 aircraft was carrying soldiers who were being deployed to fight Muslim extremists in the southern Philippines, The Straits Times added.

The plane had picked up troops who had been on a training course at Cagayan de Oro.

Photos of the plane in flames have reportedly been circulating on social media.

Previous incidents

New York Times reported that two months ago, a military helicopter crashed in central Philippines, killing its pilot.

In January, a refurbished UH-1H Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter also crashed in the southern region of the country, killing seven soldiers.

Top photos by Serzill Hasan/Unsplash for illustration purposes. 

64-year-old ex-convict & single father sells curry puffs from home to raise son

Stories of Us: As an ex-convict and single father to a young son, Zul faces many challenges. He talked to us about how his journey would not have been possible without the help of volunteers.

July 04, 2021, 03:02 PM

Tom Holland & Zendaya photographed kissing in car, previously denied dating rumours

Sweet.

July 04, 2021, 02:45 PM

Chee Soon Juan's Orange & Teal cafe to close on Mondays after overwhelming demand

The staff have been hard at work for the last two weeks.

July 04, 2021, 01:29 PM

Cinnamon & brown sugar injeolmi 'croffles' now available at BreadTalk for S$2.20

Nice.

July 04, 2021, 12:33 PM

Comment: Why do we need a S$300 fine to get us to return our trays?

We have no problems returning our trays in school. Why the struggle elsewhere?

July 04, 2021, 11:46 AM

'This is in our own country, M'sia': Doctor warns of critical Covid-19 situation in Selangor in FB post

The video was allegedly taken in one of the busiest hospitals in Klang Valley.

July 04, 2021, 11:09 AM

NEA tells firms to remove 'Tray Return Ambassador' ads

This role doesn't even really exist.

July 04, 2021, 04:21 AM

Mandatory testing uncovers 2 Covid-19 cases at Lengkok Bahru, no cases at Henderson Crescent

Viral fragments were found in wastewater samples as Lengkok Bahru.

July 03, 2021, 11:33 PM

4 more Covid-19 cases added to the Henderson Crescent and CGH clusters on July 3

No unlinked cases reported today.

July 03, 2021, 10:26 PM

Man investigated by S'pore police for threatening violence on LGBTQ community

The man was seen wielding a knife in the video.

July 03, 2021, 09:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.