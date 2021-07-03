Back

Mandatory testing uncovers 2 Covid-19 cases at Lengkok Bahru, no cases at Henderson Crescent

Viral fragments were found in wastewater samples as Lengkok Bahru.

Guan Zhen Tan | July 03, 2021, 11:33 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has concluded Covid-19 testing for residents and visitors of 103 Henderson Crescent on June 29.

No cases detected from Henderson Crescent testing

In all, 510 residents and visitors of 103 Henderson Crescent were tested.

All were found to be negative for Covid-19 infection.

Mandatory testing was conducted for all residents of the block after four cases were detected in three households.

The Henderson Crescent cluster currently stands at 20.

Update on 55, 56 and 57 Lengkok Bahru testing

MOH has also concluded Covid-19 testing for residents, visitors and those who have interacted with residents, as well as, owners and staff of shops at 55, 56 and 57 Lengkok Bahru on June 30.

Testing was carried out after Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from the three blocks.

In all, 1,792 individuals were tested.

1,790 individuals were found to be negative for Covid-19 infection while two tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

