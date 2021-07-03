Back

4 new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, none unlinked

Today's update.

Guan Zhen Tan | July 03, 2021, 03:39 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 7 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (July 3).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 62,606.

4 locally transmitted cases

There are four new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

In addition, there are 3 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

One was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during their SHN or isolation.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued later tonight.

Daily cases in the past week:

June 27: 14

June 28: 9

June 29: 10

June 30: 16

July 1: 10

July 2: 10

July 3: 7

