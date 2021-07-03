4 more Covid-19 cases added to the Henderson Crescent and CGH clusters on July 3

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Saturday (July 3).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 62,606.

Four new locally-transmitted cases

There are four new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, all of whom are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

There are three imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

One was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Decrease in community cases

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 92 cases in the week before, to 37 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from 18 cases in the week before, to two cases in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 5.0 and 0.3 respectively.

26 active clusters

There are currently 26 active clusters, ranging from three to 93 infections.

As there have been no more cases linked to the NTUC Foodfare (308 Anchorvale Road) for the past two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days), the cluster has been closed.

The 105 Henderson Crescent cluster grew by two new cases today. The cluster is now 20 cases strong.

The Changi General Hospital cluster grew by two new cases today as well.

None of the 24 other active clusters have new cases.

Progress of vaccination programme

As of July 2, MOH has administered a total of 5,630,805 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme.

The total number of doses administered covered 3,489,146 individuals.

2,141,659 individuals have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regimen.

There are currently 9 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 2 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Change in format of Covid-19 updates As Singapore moves to a new phase of combating the pandemic, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce is changing the format of daily Covid-19 press releases. Details of new cases and locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients will no longer be included. Besides the daily number of new cases, the report will include information on the key trends of the Covid-19 situation in Singapore, the clusters that are under monitoring, progress of vaccination and the number of people who suffered severe form of the disease. According to the health ministry, the new format will have a "strong focus on preventing the virus from spreading, vaccinating our population, and commencing the transition to a new normal".

Top image via Google Maps