1 new Covid-19 case linked to Henderson Crescent cluster; Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster closed

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (July 2).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 62,599.

Three new locally-transmitted cases

There are three new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, two of whom are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

The remaining case is currently unlinked.

There are seven imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while three developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Decrease in community cases

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 93 cases in the week before, to 46 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from 17 cases in the week before, to six cases in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 5.7 and 0.9 respectively.

28 active clusters

There are currently 28 active clusters, ranging from three to 93 infections.

As there have been no more cases linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster for the past two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days), the cluster has been closed.

The 105 Henderson Crescent cluster grew by one new case today. The cluster is now 18 cases strong. None of the 27 other active clusters have new cases.

According to MOH, the other linked case that was announced today has been linked to a previous case that is not in a cluster.

Progress of vaccination programme

As of July 1, MOH has administered a total of 5,551,613 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme.

The total number of doses administered covered 3,426,468 individuals.

2,125,145 individuals have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regimen.

Change in format of Covid-19 updates As Singapore moves to a new phase of combating the pandemic, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce is changing the format of daily Covid-19 press releases. Details of new cases and locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients will no longer be included. Besides the daily number of new cases, the report will include information on the key trends of the Covid-19 situation in Singapore, the clusters that are under monitoring, progress of vaccination and the number of people who suffered severe form of the disease. According to the health ministry, the new format will have a "strong focus on preventing the virus from spreading, vaccinating our population, and commencing the transition to a new normal".

