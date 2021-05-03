Back

Stefanie Sun coolly responds after netizen calls her an 'obscure S'porean singer' on Weibo

The netizen had just discovered her.

Tanya Ong | May 03, 2021, 11:47 AM

42-year-old Singaporean Stefanie Sun is quite the household name here.

After all, she has achieved quite a bit in her singing-songwriting career ever since her debut album in 2000.

Beyond Singapore's shores, she has also made a name for herself in mainland China, Hong Kong, as well as Taiwan.

"Obscure Singaporean singer"

But one netizen, who apparently just discovered Sun, took to Weibo excitedly to recommend an "obscure Singaporean singer".

The post praised Sun for her unique voice, recommending some of her songs.

The netizen had also noted that Sun had debuted in the 2000s, but added: "It feels like not many here (in mainland China) have heard of her songs."

Photo via Weibo.

Following this, 8 Days reported that there was a huge uproar within the Weibo community. Some of the other netizens also decided to join in the discussion with troll comments  recommending other 'obscure' singers like JJ Lin or Jolin Tsai.

Chinese actor and singer Sean Xiao had responded to the post with a meme captioned "Say that again?"

Xiao is known to be a fan of Stefanie Sun.

On the same day (Apr. 28), Sun addressed the whole incident with a post saying:

Photo via Weibo.

"This obscure singer thanks everyone for their attention. I'll be releasing a new song soon. Please look forward to it."

According to 8 Days, the original post was deleted a day later, with the netizen clarifying that she is a 14-year-old student who rarely listens to Chinese music.

Top photo via Stefanie Sun/IG.

