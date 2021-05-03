Back

SIA raises S$2 billion from sale-and-leaseback deals

SIA said it will explore ways to raise more liquidity amid "challenges" caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matthias Ang | May 03, 2021, 08:11 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has raised around S$2 billion from completed sale-and-leaseback transactions involving 11 of its aircraft, according to a press release on May 3 by the airline.

The deals were arranged with four other parties, and involved seven Airbus SE A350-900s and four Boeing Co 787-10s.

The CEO of SIA, Goh Choon Phong, said:

“The additional liquidity from these sale-and-leaseback transactions reinforces our ability to navigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic from a position of strength."

SIA further said that it will continue to "explore additional means to raise liquidity as necessary" in this period of high uncertainty, as the airline industry continues to navigate the "unprecedented challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

SIA sees biggest drop in shares in two weeks amidst recent increase of Covid-19 cases

Separately, Bloomberg reported that SIA's shares dropped by about 3.2 per cent on the same day -- the most in about two weeks -- amidst the recent increase of Covid-19 cases.

Stock broker UOB Kay Hian Pte was quoted as saying that the new cases threatened the re-opening of Singapore's economy.

S$15.4 billion in liquidity has been raised since April 2020

The figure raised from the sale-and-leaseback transactions is part of a larger amount of S$15.4 billion in liquidity that has been raised since April 1 last year, the press release further stated.

This amount includes S$2.1 billion from secured financing, S$2 billion via the issuance of convertible bonds and notes, and over S$500 million from new credit lines and a short-term unsecured loan.

It also encompasses S$8.8 billion raised from a successful rights issue in June 2020.

According to The Business TimesS$7.1 billion out of this S$8.8 billion was spent by December 2020, on items such as operating expenses, ticket refunds and debt servicing.

SIA also said that it had access to more than S$2.1 million of undrawn credit lines and the option to raise up to S$6.2 billion in additional mandatory convertible bonds prior to its annual general meeting in July 2021.

Top image from SIA Facebook

TTSH & MOH working with other hospitals to increase capacity & balance load

"MOH reiterates that no hospital is denying medical care to patients who need it," wrote the ministry.

May 03, 2021, 08:02 PM

Bubble tea shop in Paya Lebar selling mung bean smoothie & orh nee bubble tea

Tasty.

May 03, 2021, 07:58 PM

Official Chinese govt account draws flak for social media post mocking India's Covid-19 crisis

Many felt the post was highly inappropriate for it made light of human lives.

May 03, 2021, 07:26 PM

Ice cream man in Yew Tee who rides in 'Bumblebee' retires after 21 years

Stories of Us: 60-year-old Song Yong Kiong and his family share about how they pulled through a tragic accident that changed Song's life, and more about a special little "Bumblebee".

May 03, 2021, 06:50 PM

Philippines foreign minister tells China to 'get the f*** out' over Chinese ships parked in disputed territory

Spicy.

May 03, 2021, 06:48 PM

Free Covid-19 testing for TTSH patients & visitors, long queues lasting 2-5 hours form

The free swab tests are offered from May 3 to May 16.

May 03, 2021, 06:40 PM

MSF seeks feedback on no-fault divorce option that allows couples to split amicably

This, and other suggestions, aim to make divorce proceedings less painful for those involved.

May 03, 2021, 06:28 PM

'Low-key a banger': Phua Chu Kang vaccine rap video charms international viewers

Not only in JB and Batam.

May 03, 2021, 05:51 PM

New Disney cruise ship with magical interiors & stopover at private Bahamas island sets sail in 2022

Wish upon a star Covid-19 goes away.

May 03, 2021, 05:38 PM

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital fires staff, apologises to misdiagnosed breast cancer patients & pays compensation

The review found that human error was to blame.

May 03, 2021, 05:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.