2 rabbits spotted abandoned & alive in Admiralty later found dead with blood on mouth

Two rabbits were spotted by a pair of cyclists along Admiralty Road at midnight on Tuesday, April 27.

The rabbits were believed to have been abandoned and left to fend for themselves.

The cyclists who came across the rabbits stopped cycling and even fed the animals with carrots.

They informed an animal rescue organisation about the rabbits they found and even waited with the rabbits for an hour for help to show up.

However, the cyclists eventually left as no one came to take in the rabbits.

Rabbits understood to have been in danger

A pair of rabbit owners associated with Bunny Wonderland, a private rabbit welfare group in Singapore, got wind of the discovery.

The post said the duo immediately "knew something was wrong" and that the rabbits were in grave danger, and made the effort to locate the pair of animals out on the streets on the same day.

And they were unfortunately right, as they found the rabbits dead with one of them even having blood oozing out of its mouth.

The post did not state what was the suspected cause of death or the injuries the rabbits sustained, or the duration between finding the rabbits alive and then finding them dead.

Rabbits given proper send-off

But the pair of rabbit owners who stepped in subsequently arranged for a pet cremation service to give the deceased rabbits a proper send-off.

The founder of Bunny Wonderland, Jackie Fang, showed up as well, not before christening the rabbits Woody and Wooly, so that "they are never forgotten", the post added.

The post also said: "It was a very heartbreaking goodbye to know we could not help them in time."

No such thing as stray rabbits in Singapore

The post also clarified that there are no stray rabbits in Singapore.

If any rabbit is spotted in the wild, it was likely to have been let loose by a pet owner.

The post said: "They are likely abandoned and are in grave danger. If you do not act fast enough, they will be met with the same fate as the pair."

How to help an abandoned rabbit

The post also provided some tips on assisting stray rabbits if one is spotted in Singapore.

1) Approach the rabbit and assess for injuries

2) If rabbit can be captured, bring it to the nearest vet and contact animal welfare groups for assistance

3) If not, note the location and call for help (Animal Veterinary Service (AVS), SPCA or Animal Welfare Groups)

4) Stay at location until help arrives

NParks AVS: 1800 476 1600 (24 hours)

SPCA Singapore: 62875355 ext 9 (24 hours)

Bunny Wonderland: [email protected]

House Rabbit Society Singapore (HRSS): via Facebook

Bunny Binkies Club: via Facebook