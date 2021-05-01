S'pore's 31st death due to Covid-19 complications is 88-year-old woman warded in Tan Tock Seng Hospital

An 88-year-old female Singaporean has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on May 1, 2021.

She had been warded in Tan Tock Seng Hospital Ward 9D from Apr. 14, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on April 28.

She had a history of cancer, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, stroke and hyperlipidemia.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them.

Prior to her death, 30 others had passed away from complications related to Covid-19 in Singapore.

Top image from Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Facebook page.