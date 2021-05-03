S'pore massage parlour boss to be charged after employee allegedly engaged in an indecent act

A 43-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (May 4) with failing to ensure that his employees do not engage in indecent acts, under Section 12(1)(b) of the Massage Establishments Rules 2018.

Failed to ensure employees do not engage in indecent acts

A police news release on May 3 stated that on Sep. 10, 2020, they were alerted to an employee from the massage establishment allegedly engaging in an indecent act while providing massage services to a customer.

Through follow-up investigations, officers established that the man had allegedly failed to ensure that his employees do not engage in any indecent act while providing massage services.

The massage establishment is located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

If found guilty, he may be liable to a fine not exceeding S$5,000. For repeat offenders, the offence carries a fine not exceeding $10,000, a jail term of up two years, or both.

The police also said that they take a serious view against any person who may be involved in such illicit business operations.

"Perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," they said.

