Bubble tea shop in Paya Lebar selling mung bean smoothie & orh nee bubble tea

Green bean soup (also known as mung bean soup) is a Chinese dessert to keep the heatiness at bay.

You can also consume it in smoothie form at a bubble tea shop in Paya Lebar.

Hopii is the number one mung bean smoothie franchise brand in Taiwan.

A six-minute walk from Paya Lebar MRT station, Hopii also sells other classic bubble tea flavours if you are less adventurous.

Signature mung bean

The signature mung bean smoothie with six variations all goes for the same price (S$5.30/S$6.30).

In addition to the signature mung bean smoothie, you can also have it with pearls, milk, pearls and milk, salted crème, and boba milk tea.

We tried the smoothie with pearls and found that it tasted like an ice blended green bean soup.

While it was not too rough and is pretty well-blended, it got a little jelak after a while.

Orh nee bubble tea

Known as the "O" Nee Taro Puree Milk (S$5.40/S$7), it contains sweet yam puree reminiscent of the traditional Chinese dessert for added texture and flavour.

They also have a more classic Taro Milk (S$4/S$5.50) without the puree.

They also have the classic bubble tea drinks like Signature Milk Tea (S$3.80/S$5.30), Boba Milk Tea (S$4.30/S$5.80), and Cocoa Milk (S$4/S$5.30).

Check out the full menu here:

Bubble tea kiosk

The shop functions as a kiosk that is suited for takeaway orders.

Hopii

Address: 10 Eunos Road 8, #01-107A, Singapore Post Centre, Singapore 408600

Opening hours: 9am to 10pm, daily

Top images by Hopii Singapore.