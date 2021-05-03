Back

Bubble tea shop in Paya Lebar selling mung bean smoothie & orh nee bubble tea

Tasty.

Karen Lui | May 03, 2021, 07:58 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Green bean soup (also known as mung bean soup) is a Chinese dessert to keep the heatiness at bay.

You can also consume it in smoothie form at a bubble tea shop in Paya Lebar.

Hopii is the number one mung bean smoothie franchise brand in Taiwan.

A six-minute walk from Paya Lebar MRT station, Hopii also sells other classic bubble tea flavours if you are less adventurous.

Signature mung bean

The signature mung bean smoothie with six variations all goes for the same price (S$5.30/S$6.30).

Image by Hopii.

In addition to the signature mung bean smoothie, you can also have it with pearls, milk, pearls and milk, salted crème, and boba milk tea.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

We tried the smoothie with pearls and found that it tasted like an ice blended green bean soup.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

While it was not too rough and is pretty well-blended, it got a little jelak after a while.

Orh nee bubble tea

Known as the "O" Nee Taro Puree Milk (S$5.40/S$7), it contains sweet yam puree reminiscent of the traditional Chinese dessert for added texture and flavour.

They also have a more classic Taro Milk (S$4/S$5.50) without the puree.

Image by Hopii.

They also have the classic bubble tea drinks like Signature Milk Tea (S$3.80/S$5.30), Boba Milk Tea (S$4.30/S$5.80), and Cocoa Milk (S$4/S$5.30).

Check out the full menu here:

Image by Hopii.

Bubble tea kiosk

The shop functions as a kiosk that is suited for takeaway orders.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Hopii

Address: 10 Eunos Road 8, #01-107A, Singapore Post Centre, Singapore 408600

Opening hours: 9am to 10pm, daily

Top images by Hopii Singapore.

Official Chinese govt account draws flak for social media post mocking India's Covid-19 crisis

Many felt the post was highly inappropriate for it made light of human lives.

May 03, 2021, 07:26 PM

Ice cream man in Yew Tee who rides in 'Bumblebee' retires after 21 years

Stories of Us: 60-year-old Song Yong Kiong and his family share about how they pulled through a tragic accident that changed Song's life, and more about a special little "Bumblebee".

May 03, 2021, 06:50 PM

Philippines foreign minister tells China to 'get the f*** out' over Chinese ships parked in disputed territory

Spicy.

May 03, 2021, 06:48 PM

Free Covid-19 testing for TTSH patients & visitors, long queues lasting 2-5 hours form

The free swab tests are offered from May 3 to May 16.

May 03, 2021, 06:40 PM

MSF seeks feedback on no-fault divorce option that allows couples to split amicably

This, and other suggestions, aim to make divorce proceedings less painful for those involved.

May 03, 2021, 06:28 PM

'Low-key a banger': Phua Chu Kang vaccine rap video charms international viewers

Not only in JB and Batam.

May 03, 2021, 05:51 PM

New Disney cruise ship with magical interiors & stopover at private Bahamas island sets sail in 2022

Wish upon a star Covid-19 goes away.

May 03, 2021, 05:38 PM

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital fires staff, apologises to misdiagnosed breast cancer patients & pays compensation

The review found that human error was to blame.

May 03, 2021, 05:22 PM

Pink & blue Kampong Bahru cafe opens till 2am on Fridays & Saturdays, has gelato & durian desserts

Great for durian lovers.

May 03, 2021, 05:17 PM

Halal eatery in Woodlands giving free food to those in need now till May 10, 5-6 pm

One packet per person.

May 03, 2021, 05:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.