'Coffee Shop King' Hoon Thing Leong made 11-year-old son work in coffee shop to keep him humble

The senior Hoon was known to be stubborn and hardworking.

Belmont Lay | May 02, 2021, 12:07 PM

Hoon Thing Leong, founder and boss of Kim San Leng coffee shop chain, passed away on April 29, 2021, aged 72.

He leaves behind his wife, three sons and two daughters.

Stubborn and hardworking businessman

Andy Hoon, 41, the second son who is now chief executive officer of the coffee shop chain, told media during the wake on April 30 that his father was a very traditional Chinese businessman, who was stubborn and very hardworking.

The younger Hoon recalled how when he was 11 or 12 years old, he would be woken up by his father at 5am to help out at the coffee shop.

The boy would make coffee and take orders.

The son said: “He always wanted his kids to start off with a humble beginning and not be like someone who was born into a rich family.”

Last conversation

The duo's last conversation was on Wednesday, April 28.

Hoon père told his son to take care of his mother if he died.

But the younger Hoon did not think too much about these words at that time as his father sounded "perfectly fine".

The elder Hoon's condition deteriorated by Thursday morning.

He died on Thursday evening at the Singapore General Hospital.

Hoon's death has been classified as “unnatural” and the family is waiting for autopsy results.

Chinese media reported that the elder Hoon battled a two-week fever before succumbing.

Hoon came from China to Singapore

Hoon arrived with his mother in Singapore from Fuzhou, China on a ship when he was five years old, The Straits Times previously reported.

He was the eldest of six children.

Hoon's father started a coffee shop in Hougang called Kim San Eating House, and Hoon worked there as a coffee boy.

Hoon then opened his own Jin Fa Coffee Shop in Bukit Timah when he was 23 years old.

Hoon's reputation as "Coffee Shop King" was sealed after he bought a coffee shop in Bishan Street 13 in 1990 by paying S$3.52 million -- S$2 million more than the starting bid.

He then renamed all his coffee shops Kim San Leng as a tribute to his father.

Top photos via Hong Dingliang Facebook & Kim San Leng

