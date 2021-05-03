Geylang eatery sells Vietnamese BBQ & hotpot, grilled frog & quail

If you're looking to stuff yourself with cuisine from Hue in Central Vietnam, you might want to give 123 ZÔ a try.

The eatery, which is located at 747 Geylang Road, offers fare like grilled frog, grilled quail, and grilled eggs. There's Vietnamese barbecue and hotpot too.

Unique dishes from Central Vietnam

Some of the more unique dishes you might want to try include:

Beef rolls in betel leaves (S$2 per stick) Grilled frog with chilli (S$12 for three) Grilled quail (S$18 for three) Grilled chicken egg (S$2 each) Grilled whole kampung chicken (S$22) Grilled whole snakehead fish (S$25) Chicken heart (S$2 per stick) Grilled mud fish (S$12 for 15 pieces) BBQ minced pork (S$14.90) Banana flower salad (S$8)

Hotpot sets

123 ZÔ offers a couple of interesting hotpot sets — choose either the fresh frog hotpot set, or the mud fish hotpot set. They cost S$35 for two persons.

If hotpot frog or mudfish is too exotic for you, 123 ZÔ also offers a more conventional hotpot menu which includes a variety of mushrooms, fresh vegetables, and meat.

123 ZÔ

Address: 747 Geylang Road, Singapore 389654 (map).

Opening Hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 4pm-12am

All images via 123 ZÔ/Facebook