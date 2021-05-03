Back

Geylang eatery sells Vietnamese BBQ & hotpot, grilled frog & quail

Nice.

Joshua Lee | May 03, 2021, 03:45 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're looking to stuff yourself with cuisine from Hue in Central Vietnam, you might want to give 123 ZÔ a try.

The eatery, which is located at 747 Geylang Road, offers fare like grilled frog, grilled quail, and grilled eggs. There's Vietnamese barbecue and hotpot too.

Unique dishes from Central Vietnam

Some of the more unique dishes you might want to try include:

  1. Beef rolls in betel leaves (S$2 per stick)

  2. Grilled frog with chilli (S$12 for three)

  3. Grilled quail (S$18 for three)

  4. Grilled chicken egg (S$2 each)

  5. Grilled whole kampung chicken (S$22)

  6. Grilled whole snakehead fish (S$25)

  7. Chicken heart (S$2 per stick)

  8. Grilled mud fish (S$12 for 15 pieces)

  9. BBQ minced pork (S$14.90)

  10. Banana flower salad (S$8)

Grilled frog. Via Wee Hong Cheng/Facebook.

Grilled eggs. Don Leow/Facebook.

Grilled octopus. Kiongie Low/Facebook.

Hotpot sets

123 ZÔ offers a couple of interesting hotpot sets — choose either the fresh frog hotpot set, or the mud fish hotpot set. They cost S$35 for two persons.

If hotpot frog or mudfish is too exotic for you, 123 ZÔ also offers a more conventional hotpot menu which includes a variety of mushrooms, fresh vegetables, and meat.

Tan Chin Kiat/Facebook.

123 ZÔ

Address: 747 Geylang Road, Singapore 389654 (map).

Opening Hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 4pm-12am

All images via 123 ZÔ/Facebook

 

Photo studio near Bugis offering DIY black & white photo booth concept from S$30

Take photos the old school way.

May 03, 2021, 03:19 PM

Tsuta opens in [email protected] with modern Japanese dining concept that sells more than ramen

First in Singapore and the world.

May 03, 2021, 02:48 PM

S'porean, 19, charged in court for allegedly threatening to kill EPL footballer & family

One of his alleged threats stated: "I will f*** you up."

May 03, 2021, 01:56 PM

13 people, aged between 21 & 33, found allegedly drinking alcohol & socialising in Ubi office

They are being investigated for alleged non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

May 03, 2021, 01:47 PM

Police investigating activist Gilbert Goh after he held sign outside ICA building calling for India flight ban

The police said he did not have a permit for the public assembly.

May 03, 2021, 01:21 PM

Modi's party loses West Bengal election as Covid-19 deaths set new record in India

The incumbent, Mamata Banerjee, is set to hold on to the state, with over 200 out of 294 seats won.

May 03, 2021, 12:36 PM

Cafe in Yishun with scenic views offers sourdough toast, brioche & matcha red bean mochi from S$2.50

There are vegan options too.

May 03, 2021, 12:23 PM

S'porean teen, 17, got scouted for competitive e-sports during his O-Level period

The 17-year-old is among an international sim-racing team of six.

May 03, 2021, 11:58 AM

S'pore's recycling rate in 2020 fell by 7% due to Covid-19 impacts

Waste generated dropped for four consecutive years too.

May 03, 2021, 11:52 AM

Stefanie Sun coolly responds after netizen calls her an 'obscure S'porean singer' on Weibo

The netizen had just discovered her.

May 03, 2021, 11:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.