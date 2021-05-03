Photo studio near Bugis offering DIY black & white photo booth concept from S$30

If taking a photo on your phone with bae is not sentimental enough, here's something you may want to try.

Fotomat Studio is a photo studio located along Waterloo Street.

Self black and white studio shoots

What sets it apart from most photo studios in Singapore is that it specialises in a self black and white studio shoots.

What this essentially means is that guests will have the creative freedom to direct their poses and press the shutter whenever they're ready.

Here are just a few examples of what they may look like:

From S$30

A standard self black and white studio shooting cost S$30, which is inclusive of a 15-minute shoot of unlimited shots for two persons.

Included in the package are two printed photos from the unlimited shots that can be received on the same day.

Here's the full price list:

Reservations to Fotomat Studio can be made here.

Details

3F, 155 Waterloo St, Stamford Arts Centre, Singapore 187962

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top image from @herananyms and @fotomatstudios on Instagram.