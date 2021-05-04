Cyclist, 49, dies after accident with shuttle bus in NTU

A 49-year-old woman who was cycling in Nanyang Technological University died after colliding with a shuttle bus on Monday night, May 3.

The crash involved a bus and a bicycle along Nanyang Crescent, before the junction with Nanyang Drive.

The police were alerted to the accident at 8:40pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

A video, seen by The Straits Times, showed a blue tent set up on a zebra crossing.

Top photo via Reddit via The Straits Times