Back

Cyclist, 49, dies after accident with shuttle bus in NTU

The incident occurred before 8:40pm.

Belmont Lay | May 04, 2021, 03:33 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A 49-year-old woman who was cycling in Nanyang Technological University died after colliding with a shuttle bus on Monday night, May 3.

The crash involved a bus and a bicycle along Nanyang Crescent, before the junction with Nanyang Drive.

The police were alerted to the accident at 8:40pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

A video, seen by The Straits Times, showed a blue tent set up on a zebra crossing.

Top photo via Reddit via The Straits Times

Covid-19: TTSH cluster grows to 35 cases, ICA cluster to 11

Aside from TTSH and ICA, there are another seven clusters which are currently open.

May 04, 2021, 12:03 AM

S'pore massage parlour boss to be charged after employee allegedly engaged in an indecent act

The police said that they take a serious view against any person who may be involved in such illicit business operations.

May 03, 2021, 08:21 PM

Zhu Houren's son, Joel Choo, leaves Mediacorp after 4 years

Not following dad's footsteps.

May 03, 2021, 08:14 PM

SIA raises S$2 billion from sale-and-leaseback deals

SIA said it will explore ways to raise more liquidity amid "challenges" caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

May 03, 2021, 08:11 PM

TTSH & MOH working with other hospitals to increase capacity & balance load

"MOH reiterates that no hospital is denying medical care to patients who need it," wrote the ministry.

May 03, 2021, 08:02 PM

Bubble tea shop in Paya Lebar selling mung bean smoothie & orh nee bubble tea

Tasty.

May 03, 2021, 07:58 PM

Official Chinese govt account draws flak for social media post mocking India's Covid-19 crisis

Many felt the post was highly inappropriate for it made light of human lives.

May 03, 2021, 07:26 PM

Ice cream man in Yew Tee who rides in 'Bumblebee' retires after 21 years

Stories of Us: 60-year-old Song Yong Kiong and his family share about how they pulled through a tragic accident that changed Song's life, and more about a special little "Bumblebee".

May 03, 2021, 06:50 PM

Philippines foreign minister tells China to 'get the f*** out' over Chinese ships parked in disputed territory

Spicy.

May 03, 2021, 06:48 PM

Free Covid-19 testing for TTSH patients & visitors, long queues lasting 2-5 hours form

The free swab tests are offered from May 3 to May 16.

May 03, 2021, 06:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.