Tampines 1 & Rivervale Mall among 13 new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 34 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Saturday (May 1).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,179.

Seven community cases

Amongst the new cases, seven are in the community.

Four of the seven are unlinked cases, and the other three are linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

3 new cases linked to TTSH cluster

Three of the community cases are linked to Case 62541, a 46-year-old female Philippines national who works as a nurse in TTSH.

Case 62680

Case 62680 is an 86-year-old female Singaporean whose spouse had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22.

She sought medical treatment for an unrelated condition at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Apr. 30, and was found to have a fever.

She was tested for Covid-19 and her test result came back positive on the same day. Her serological test result is pending.

Case 62687

Case 62687 is a 70-year-old male Singaporean who was admitted to TTSH Ward 9D on Apr. 22.

He tested negative for Covid-19 on Apr. 28 while warded at TTSH as part of MOH's testing of staff and patients who have been in the affected wards.

He was transferred to NCID on Apr. 28.

On Apr. 30, he developed fever and shortness of breath, and was tested again. This time, his test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

His serology test has come back negative.

Case 62697

Case 62697 is a 74-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27.

She was placed on quarantine on Apr. 29, and tested for Covid-19 on Apr. 30 during quarantine.

Her test result came back positive on May 1 and she was conveyed in an ambulance to NCID.

Her serological test result is pending.

The TTSH cluster now has 16 cases in total.

MOH announced in a press conference on Apr. 30 that all public places visited by the cases linked to the TTSH cluster during their likely infectious period will be closed for cleaning for two days.

This is also to facilitate the testing of staff at the affected places, for surveillance against further spread.

TTSH has also started mass screening for all inpatients and staff working in their wards.

There are about 1,100 inpatients and 4,500 staff in the wards, including doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, housekeepers, and other support staff.

Additionally, TTSH staff and patients who were in the TTSH Main Block levels three to 13 from April 18 to 28 are being tested.

Four unlinked community cases

Cases 62685

Case 62621 is a 19-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who is a student at Singapore Management University (SMU). She has been attending classes virtually, except for a physical visit to SMU on Apr. 21.

She arrived from India on Dec. 28, 2020, and served SHN at a dedicated facility.

While she was serving SHN, she had been identified as a close contact of Case 58784 during their flight to Singapore, and was placed on quarantine from Dec. 29, 2020 to Jan. 11, 2021.

Her test taken on Jan. 8 during quarantine was negative for Covid-19.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Apr. 28 in preparation for a trip. Her test result came back positive the next day, and she was conveyed to Changi General Hospital in an ambulance.

Her Ct value was very high, which is indicative of a low viral load, and her serology test result has come back positive.

She could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection which are no longer transmissible and infective to others, but given that MOH is not able to definitively conclude when she had been infected, it will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure.

Case 62686

Case 62686 is a 22-year-old female Malaysia national who works as a spa therapist at Spa 9 (41 Holland Drive).

She developed a runny nose on Apr. 28 and sought medical treatment at a General Practitioner clinic, where she was tested for Covid-19. Her test result came back positive the next day. Her serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Case 62688

Case 62688 is a 50-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who works as a manager at DIC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (78 Shenton Way) but had only gone to work on Apr. 26 and Apr. 27 in the past month.

She had been in Japan from Mar. 13 to Apr. 9, and served SHN upon her return to Singapore at a dedicated facility until Apr. 23.

Her test taken on Apr. 22 during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

She developed body aches on Apr. 27 and a fever the next day, and sought medical treatment at a General Practitioner clinic on Apr. 29, where she was tested for Covid-19.

Her test result came back positive the next day, and she was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in an ambulance.

Her serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Case 62690

Case 62690 is a 15-year-old female Singapore who is a student at Edgefield Secondary School (36 Punggol Field), and was last in school on Apr. 29.

She developed a sore throat on Apr. 28, and subsequently a runny nose and anosmia (partial or complete loss of the sense of smell) the next day.

She reported sick while she was in school on Apr. 29, and sought medical treatment at a General Practitioner clinic, where she was tested for Covid-19.

Her test result came back positive the next day, and she was conveyed to the National University Hospital in an ambulance. Her serological test result is pending.

Two dormitory cases

Case 62691

Case 62691 is a 35-year-old male Myanmar national who is a Work Permit holder.

He arrived in Singapore in January 2020 and works as a stevedore at Pasir Panjang Terminal and Brani Terminal.

He resides at Pasir Panjang Residence (33 Harbour Drive).

He is asymptomatic, and was detected when he was tested on Apr. 28 as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT).

His test result came back positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

His earlier tests from RRT — the last being on Apr. 13 — were all negative for Covid-19 infection.

His serology test result was negative for the N antigen, which suggests the presence of early infection.

Case 62691 received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan. 14, and the second dose on Feb. 3.

Case 62684

Case 62684 is a 23-year-old male India national who is a Work Permit holder.

He arrived in Singapore in December 2020 and works as a stevedore at Pasir Panjang Terminal, and resides at Pasir Panjang Residence (33 Harbour Drive).

He is asymptomatic, and was detected when he was tested on Apr. 29 as part of MOH's active case-finding following the detection of Case 62691.

His test result came back positive for Covid-19 the next day.

His earlier tests from RRT — the last being on Apr. 28 — were all negative for Covid-19 infection.

His serology test result was negative for the N antigen, which suggests the presence of early infection.

Case 62684 received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan. 30, and the second dose on Feb. 22.

25 imported cases

MOH also reported 25 imported cases on May 1.

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Amongst the imported cases:

Five ( Cases 62696, 62698, 62699, 62700 and 62701) are Singaporeans and four ( Cases 62694, 62703, 62704 and 62705) are Singapore PRs who returned from Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, UK and US.

are Singaporeans and four ( are Singapore PRs who returned from Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, UK and US. Five (Cases 62683, 62702, 62708, 62709 and 62710) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal.

are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal. Four (Cases 62693, 62706, 62707 and 62711) are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal.

are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal. Four (Cases 62668, 62670, 62672 and 62675) are Work Pass holders who arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines, all of whom are foreign domestic workers.

Work Pass holders who arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines, all of whom are foreign domestic workers. Two (Cases 62682 and 62689) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from the Philippines. Case 62682 arrived to visit family members who are Singaporeans, and Case 62689 is here for a work project.

are Short-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from the Philippines. Case 62682 arrived to visit family members who are Singaporeans, and Case 62689 is here for a work project. One (Case 62677) is a Special Pass holder who is a sea crew. He arrived from India and had remained onboard until he was conveyed to a hospital.

14 more discharged

14 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,765 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 111 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

272 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

A total of 31 cases in Singapore have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Case 62573 is an 88 year-old female Singaporean who has passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on May 1.

She had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from Apr. 14, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Apr. 28.

She had a history of cancer, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, stroke and hyperlipidaemia.

NCID has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them.

13 new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are 13 new locations reported today, including malls such as Tampines 1, Rivervale Mall, Takashimaya, Ion Orchard, and Vivocity.

The new locations are highlighted below in the list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks here:

