Halal eatery in S'pore serves Western fusion cuisine with sides like Samyang ramen, mac & cheese balls

[Editor's note on Apr. 26, 10:27pm: Mothership understands that Zombie Grill has revised some of its prices. This article has been amended accordingly.]

Easties looking to prove that the east side is the best side have a new makan place to add to their list of ammunition.

Zombie Grill, an eatery with two outlets in Bedok and Kembangan, claims to serve cafe-worthy food with huge portions at a pocket-friendly price.

The eatery opened in Dec. 29, 2019, and specialises in Western-Asian fusion cuisine.

One thing that sets Zombie Grill apart from a typical Western food eatery is that you can choose Samyang ramen noodles or fried rice to go along with your meal, instead of the typical french fries or pasta.

Both outlets are housed in no-frills, casual settings, with the Bedok branch located in a ground floor unit of a HDB block, while the other is in a Kembangan shophouse.

Meals from S$8.50

The muslim-owned eatery offers a wide range of menu items, ranging from burgers, to grilled meats, pastas and platters. Prices for a meal start from S$8.50 for a chicken chop with fries.

Here are some of its offerings:

Charcoal Zombie Beef Burger Set and Fries (S$9.90)

The Charcoal Zombie Beef Burger is made with a beef patty, smothered with a generous dollop of sauce, sandwiched between two charcoal buns and served with a side of fries. There is also an option for a chicken patty.

Lamb Chop with Nasi Goreng (S$15.90)

Grilled Lamb Chop with a side of Nasi Goreng is an East-meets-West, best-of-both-worlds dish.

Zombie Mega Platter (S$38.50)

Sharing with friends or feeling extra hungry? This Zombie Mega Platter serves between three to four people and is very customisable — the choice of protein and sides can be swapped to your liking.

1kg Lobster Platter (S$70)

Besides offering affordable meals, Zombie Grill also has options for those looking to indulge in a special treat.

The lobster platter comes replete with sides: Zombie Grill's mac & cheese balls, french fries, potato wedges, Samyang noodles, and onion rings are served along with the main event, a full 1kg lobster.

Do note that it has to be ordered at least a day in advance.

Drinks

To wash down the meal, Zombie grill has a variety of drinks, such as its Signature Teh Tarik Float, Iced Milo, and Thai Milk Tea.

Here's their Signature Teh Tarik Float:

The drinks can also be served in large tower-sized portions.

Zombie Grill only accepts cash, so be sure to be make a visit to an ATM machine before heading down.

It seems like everyone wants a piece of zombie for themselves, and they have been rather overwhelmed recently, especially during the month of Ramadan.

Zombie Grill advises its dine-in customers to try to visit during off-peak hours after 8:30pm to avoid disappointment. Those wanting to order delivery should check Zombie Grill's social media for updates on availability.

Block 136, Bedok Reservoir Road, Haji Syed Restaurant (3pm to 10:30pm daily)

459 Changi Road, Al Jasra Restaurant (3pm to 10:30pm, every day except Wednesday)

Top image from Zombie Grill/FB