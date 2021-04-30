Back

Yale-NUS student tests positive for Covid-19, affected college residents asked to self-isolate

Close contacts of the student will be quarantined.

Matthias Ang | April 30, 2021, 07:46 PM

A Yale-NUS student from Cendana College Tower A has tested positive for Covid-19, according to an internal circular seen by Mothership.

As such, all residents of the student's residential college have been asked by the university to self-isolate in their room for seven days, until May 7, 12pm, and comply with self-isolation rules.

Entry and visits to the residential college in question have been banned, while individuals who have been in close contact with the student will be subjected to quarantine.

The circular also called on people who have had "casual contact" with the student to adhere to social distancing, monitor their health, and seek immediate medical attention should they feel unwell.

When did the student test positive?

The student first developed flu-like symptoms on April 26, had a swab test on April 28, and tested positive on April 29.

The circular said that the student has since been conveyed to a medical facility for treatment, while close contacts are being identified.

In addition, deep cleaning and disinfection of all locations, including common areas, visited by the student have been completed.

In noting that the development "could be of concern", the university called on students to adhere to the following steps:

"We urge everyone to continue to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures put in place, which include safe distancing, wearing of masks at all times, declaration of temperature through uNivUS, and the use of the Trace Together and NUSafe apps."

