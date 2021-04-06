Back

Yahoo Answers shutting down on May 4, 2021

Users will be able to request and download their data up till June 30, 2021.

Lean Jinghui | April 06, 2021, 02:03 PM

Yahoo Answers, one of the longest-running and peculiar/quirky web Q&A platforms in Internet history will be shutting down May 4, 2021.

Thereafter, if you try to access Yahoo Answers, you'll only get redirected to the Yahoo homepage, per its FAQ page.

The platform has been in operation for more than 15 years, since 2005.

Changes from April 20

Yahoo, which was acquired by telecom Verizon Media Group for almost USD$4.5 billion in 2017, made its announcement recently, at the top of the Yahoo Answers page.

Image via Yahoo Answers

From Apr. 20, 2021, users will no longer be able to ask new Yahoo Answers questions, or submit answers.

Users then have until June 30, 2021 to request to download their Yahoo Answers content, or forever hold their peace. According to the FAQ page, downloadable content will include “all user-generated content including your Questions list, Questions, Answers list, Answers, and any images.”

However, one will not be able to download other users’ content, questions, or answers.

All data will be deleted on the site after this deadline.

Why the decision

According to The Verge, reasons cited for axing the platform (sent out in a note to active Yahoo Answers users), include how it had "become less popular over the years", as the needs of the online community have changed.

PCMag reported that the Verizon also shut down another property, Yahoo Groups, last year and signalled intentions to pivot away from user-generated posts to focus on “providing premium trusted content.”

Users also speculated that Verizon decided to pull the plug due to a lack of content moderation and rampant trolling, while others attributed its demise to the rise of other Q&A sites such as Reddit and Quora.

Here are some of the funnier Q&As that once graced Yahoo Answers:

1. The Classic

Image via Know Your Meme

2. Math

Image via Yahoo Answers

3. A natural conclusion

Image via Yahoo Answers

4. A legitimate pet problem

Image via Yahoo Answers

5. Parenting concerns

Image via Malaysia.answers.yahoo.com

Top image via Getty Images, Yahoo Answers, and Reddit. 

 

