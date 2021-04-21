Back

Xiang Yun shares daughter's experience with unauthorised bank transactions, cautions others to be careful

PSA about internet banking safety.

Karen Lui | April 21, 2021, 06:20 PM

Online banking is a convenient way of sending and receiving funds quickly, but users need to keep their eye on suspicious activity such as fraudulent online transactions.

Veteran actress Xiang Yun shared her daughter Chen Yixin's recent experience with unauthorised banking transactions via an Instagram post on Apr. 21.

Webpage disappeared while paying DHL fees

Writing in Chinese, the 57-year-old recounted a recent experience her daughter had with what appeared to be fraudulent bank transactions.

The 20-year-old was filming in Batam at the moment.

Here's a translation of the entire post:

"Recently, my daughter had gone to Batam for filming. Edmund and I would send some daily necessities to her from time to time. We sent another two boxes the previous day.

This morning, she phoned me and said that while she was paying the DHL fees, the webpage suddenly disappeared. That was when everyone suspected that she had fallen victim to online fraud.

At the same time, she discovered three bank transfers in American dollars of unknown origins from her bank account. She was filming at that time and was extremely worried. She wondered how she could get in touch with the bank and police as soon as possible.

Fortunately, the shoot I had yesterday was in the afternoon. While I contacted the bank, I hurried to the neighbourhood police post. I completed the report procedures with the assistance of a police officer and informed the bank to stop the transactions. Then, my daughter and I resumed our filming with a peace of mind.

To all my friends here, please be extra careful as we often fall prey to such fraud due to negligence.

I would also like to thank the police offer who helped me."

Comments

Xiang's post had received 4,111 likes and 50 comments at the time of writing.

Chen herself left a comment that consists of three heart emojis.

Her son, Chen Yi Xi, left a comment as well, tagging his sister and telling her to be careful.

Most of the other users left supportive messages and thanked her for sharing her experience.

Top images by @xiang_yun_ and @chxnyixin on Instagram.

