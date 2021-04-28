German police bomb squad investigate 'WW2 bomb' in forest, discovers it's a sex toy

A suspected World War 2 bomb was found in a forest in Bavaria, Germany.

A jogger found a bag containing the suspected bomb on Monday (Apr. 26), reported The Associated Press (AP).

The German police bomb squad was subsequently called in to investigate the "bomb".

According to AP, the discovery of forgotten or hidden military weapons from the Second World War is common in Germany, even till today.

It's not a bomb

However, when the bomb squad arrived and inspected the contents of the bag, they discovered that the object was only a rubber grenade replica.

A quick internet search, coupled by the fact that condoms and a lubricant were also found inside the bag confirmed the police's suspicions.

The "bomb" was actually a sex toy.

Here's what it looks like, according to a correspondent for Radio France Internationale Germany:

une joggeuse en Bavière découvre une grenade et alerte la police qui alerte des démineurs. Il s'agissait en fait d'un sextoy (à gauche des préservatifs; à droite du lubrifiant). Bombenstimmung comme on dit en allemand pic.twitter.com/OYjzGku1cb — Pascal Thibaut (@pthibaut) April 27, 2021

Deadly.

Top image from Pascal Thibaut/Twitter.