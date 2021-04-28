Back

German police bomb squad investigate 'WW2 bomb' in forest, discovers it's a sex toy

A different kind of bomb.

Syahindah Ishak | April 28, 2021, 03:44 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A suspected World War 2 bomb was found in a forest in Bavaria, Germany.

A jogger found a bag containing the suspected bomb on Monday (Apr. 26), reported The Associated Press (AP).

The German police bomb squad was subsequently called in to investigate the "bomb".

According to AP, the discovery of forgotten or hidden military weapons from the Second World War is common in Germany, even till today.

It's not a bomb

However, when the bomb squad arrived and inspected the contents of the bag, they discovered that the object was only a rubber grenade replica.

A quick internet search, coupled by the fact that condoms and a lubricant were also found inside the bag confirmed the police's suspicions.

The "bomb" was actually a sex toy.

Here's what it looks like, according to a correspondent for Radio France Internationale Germany:

Deadly.

Top image from Pascal Thibaut/Twitter.

Previously homeless orphaned brothers in S'pore receive pillows, mattresses & fan from Good Samaritans

Volunteers who are helping the brothers have been swarmed with calls, messages and 'so much love'.

April 28, 2021, 03:37 PM

S'pore ice cream museum having Orchard pop-up with themed food & drinks from Apr. 30 to May 27

Pink.

April 28, 2021, 03:08 PM

Baked sushi trays offered by S'pore home baker from S$8

For those who complain about raw sushi ._.

April 28, 2021, 02:58 PM

Man, 33, arrested after allegedly attacking a woman with a knife at Bukit Batok coffeeshop

They were believed to be known to each other.

April 28, 2021, 01:58 PM

NY police arrests man who stomped on Asian American male on street

The Asian man who was attacked is currently in critical condition

April 28, 2021, 01:06 PM

Real estate company terminates 'I am from Hwa Chong JC' woman, citing 'zero tolerance for hate speech & racism'

Her entry in the official government directory appears to have been removed.

April 28, 2021, 12:14 PM

US Capitol rioter claims he called Speaker Pelosi a 'biatch' instead of 'b*tch', therefore should be released from jail

Richard Barnett was infamously pictured sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk and carried a stun gun with him into the U.S. Capitol.

April 28, 2021, 12:06 PM

Mark Lee willing to sign on Shane Pow as talent despite drink driving charge

Second chances.

April 28, 2021, 12:06 PM

S'pore online shop sells cartoon tang yuans & Disney buns, orders backlogged till Aug. 2021

Abundance of cute.

April 28, 2021, 11:55 AM

Istana open house restarts to celebrate Labour Day & Hari Raya Puasa following Covid-19 restrictions

Welcome back.

April 28, 2021, 11:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.