Workplace of recent Covid-19 community case to close due to lapses in safe management measures: MOM

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has found several lapses in Safe Management Measures (SMMs) while inspecting the workplace of a recent Covid-19 community case.

The lapses include a lack of demarcation for safe physical distancing, failure to appoint a Safe Management Officer, and failure to ensure regular temperature checks and proper control access for employees and visitors.

MOM will be ordering the workplace to close, in view of these lapses.

900 workplace inspections since start of April

When Covid-19 community cases are found, MOM will conduct inspections of their workplaces, in order to ensure that SMMs are in place to prevent further workplace transmission.

MOM said that they will continue to step up enforcement efforts to ensure proper implementation of the prevailing SMM requirements at workplaces.

Since the start of April, MOM has inspected close to 900 workplaces, and issued fines to about 10 companies.

Despite relaxation of workplace SMM requirements from Apr. 5, 2021, MOM emphasised that it is important that employers continue to provide a safe working environment for all, and reminded employers that no more than 75 per cent of employees who are able to work from home are at the workplace at any point in time.

Non-compliant employers could be fined, prosecuted, or ordered to shut in cases of severe lapses.

Top image via MOM.