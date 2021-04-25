Serangoon woman allegedly berated delivery workers for stepping on her doorstep with 'black dirty shoes'

A woman living in Serangoon Avenue 2, Blk 304, allegedly doesn't allow delivery workers to step on her doorstep, even hurling verbal abuses at them for doing so, Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Put up sign insulting delivery persons

Recounting their experiences with the woman to Wanbao, several delivery workers said the woman also forbade them to leave her parcels on the ground.

She had also put up a sign on her door that said "Stop stepping on my doorstep with your black dirty shoes and expect us to clean your dirt".

The sign included a number of insults targeted at delivery persons too.

Accused delivery worker of dirtying her doorstep

A 30-year-old man named Wang said his friend, who works for a delivery service, has had unpleasant encounters with her the two times he delivered her parcels to her home.

When he went to her place to drop off her parcel for the first time, she had opened her door and started yelling at him, and questioning him why he left dirty footprints in front of her home.

While the woman wasn't home the second time he went there, he felt angry when he saw the hostile sign. Nevertheless, he left the parcel behind and left.

But he later received a complaint from the woman that accused him of dirtying her doorstep, and expressed her unhappiness that the parcel had been left in front of her door.

Wang said he was unable to comprehend the woman's behaviour, saying: "How can delivery workers knock on the door and deliver her parcels without standing on the doorstep?"

"Delivery workers already have a tough job, yet she even put up a sign that scolds them."

Wants delivery workers to come back another day if she's not at home

The woman told Wanbao that she had put up the sign as she was unhappy that delivery services had "repeatedly ignored" her requests for their workers to not step on her doorstep.

She said she had gotten so angry a few days ago that she "lodged a police report online", and complained to the delivery firm.

When asked why she had put up the sign with the insults, she said the sign is targeted at "the same group of people".

"I've already switched my online shopping platforms multiple times, but I always see the same few people who come and deliver my stuff, so I put the sign up hoping to warn them not to do it anymore," she said.

She said again that she doesn't want delivery persons to step on her doorstep, and added that they should come deliver her parcels another day if she wasn't at home to receive them.

Neighbour thinks she's a germaphobe

A 49-year-old housewife surnamed Xie, who lives next to the woman, thought her neighbour might be a germaphobe as she always cleans the corridor with a disinfectant every single night after 10pm without fail.

Xie told the Chinese paper the woman started doing this since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out last year.

"Because of her, we have to keep our shoes inside our homes every night and shut our doors," she said. "We can only open our windows to let the air in after she's done."

Wanbao observed that the concrete ground in front of the woman's unit had marks from the prolonged use of disinfectants, and that the corridor smelled strongly of disinfectants.

Xie further claimed that her neighbour first started putting up the sign more than two months back, and that while she would change the sign every four to five days, the contents remained similar.

In addition, she claimed that the woman rarely leaves her home, and purchases most of her stuff through online transactions, resulting in frequent deliveries to her home.

"Quite a few delivery workers have grumbled to me about her, saying they find it a pain whenever they knew they had to go to her place, but they don't have a choice in the matter," she said.

Xie added that as the woman's actions have frustrated many delivery persons, and that they have already "blacklisted" her.

Top image via Google Maps & Wanbao