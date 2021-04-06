Woman jaywalks across Canberra Street but couldn't care she was almost knocked down

A woman in Sembawang was almost knocked down by a car after she decided to jaywalk without checking for oncoming traffic or realising that she was emerging from a blind spot.

The incident took place along Canberra Street.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook on April 3.

What happened

The woman in orange could be seen crossing the road from the left when traffic had come to a standstill.

But after she made her way across two lanes, she walked into the right-most lane that was dedicated to vehicles making a U-turn along that street.

As the vehicles on the road were stationary, the woman emerged to walk into the right-most lane from a blind spot, but likely did not realise a view of her was obscured from the perspective of oncoming traffic.

As a result, a red Mitsubishi Lancer was forced to brake hard to avoid hitting the woman, who only turned back to gaze and acknowledge the car she had made to stop for her, before proceeding to continue jaywalking.

Pedestrian crossing nearby

Pedestrians are deterred from crossing Canberra Street owing to the long railing that separates traffic on opposite sides of the roads.

The nearest pedestrian crossing is located less than 100m away from where the woman jaywalked.