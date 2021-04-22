Woman gets tackled, kicked & allegedly stripped in Prinsep Street fight

A recent fight between two women in their twenties at Prinsep Street saw one of them kicked, tackled and allegedly partly stripped.

The incident occurred in the evening of Apr. 21.

A video of the fight was posted on Instagram by user @adminsgfolllowsall. According to the accompanying caption, the girl in the video was "partly stripped during the fight".

In the video, a girl can be seen kicking the supposed victim repeatedly while being held back. After the alleged victim was pulled away from the attacker, the girl came back to tackle her again.

Several people can be heard shouting at one another. A woman can be heard in the background wailing and crying out that she didn't do anything.

At the end of the video, a Caucasian man is seen dabbing his nose with wads of bloodied tissue paper.

Police & SCDF statements

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to Mothership saying:

"SCDF conveyed a person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for minor injuries and the person subsequently refused conveyance to the Hospital."

The Singapore Police Force told Mothership that they were alerted to the fight at Prinsep Street on Apr. 21 at 10:29pm.

The fight involved the two women, aged 22 and 27. The 27-year-old woman was conscious when she was conveyed to the hospital.

Both women have since been arrested for affray. Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image by @adminsgfollowsall/Instagram.