S'pore PR woman, 22, charged with meeting man 10 times in Bukit Batok during circuit breaker to exercise at staircase, play games

A 22-year-old woman, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was charged in court on April 29, 2021 for leaving her home multiple times to meet a man during the circuit breaker period in 2020.

In total, May Moe Kyi is facing 20 charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020: 10 of them are for leaving her home without a reasonable purpose, and the other 10 are for meeting a person not living in the same household.

What happened

May left her home in Chua Chu Kang to meet a man, Ferris Frederick Francis, court documents showed.

The meetings between the two allegedly occurred between April 7, 2020 -- the first day of the circuit breaker -- and April 26.

On eight of these meetings that occurred at the staircase and area outside of a block of flats along Bukit Batok Street 24, May is accused of working out with Francis.

The pair allegedly did “jumping jacks, lunges and other cardiovascular exercises” together.

The other two occasions involved May playing games and watching movies with Francis when she went over to the same block of flats.

The relationship between May and Francis was not disclosed in the court documents, which also did not provide information as to whether Francis has also been charged.

It is not known how they got caught.

May will return to court on May 27 as she did not enter a plea.

Penalties

The circuit breaker period lasted till June 1, 2020.

It was meant to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

For close to two months, people were not supposed to go out of their homes except for essential purposes, such as buying groceries.

For each charge, the accused could be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$20,000 or jailed for up to a year, or both.