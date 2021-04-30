Thundery showers with frequent lightning on most days for first half of May 2021

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), warm and wet weather is expected to persist for the first half of May 2021.

Showers are expected on most days, with low-level winds forecast to be light and blow from the southwest or west on some days.

Thundery showers with frequent lightning

Short-duration thundery showers with frequent lightning are expected in the afternoon over parts of the island, continuing on from April.

The showers may extend into the evening on a few days.

Widespread thundery showers and gusty winds are also forecasted to happen on some days, between the predawn hours and morning.

Overall, the rainfall in the first half of May 2021 is expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

Warm nights

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, with the maximum at around 35 degrees Celsius on a few days.

Warm nights are projected, with night-time temperatures of up to 28 degrees Celsius.

This will happen mostly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island, as prevailing winds blowing from the east or southeast bring in warm and humid air from the seas.

