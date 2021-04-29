Van, allegedly with 7 people inside, crashes, flips over & catches fire at Jurong Hill

A van, allegedly with seven people inside, burst into flames in Jurong Hill on Monday evening, April 26, 2021.

Four passengers suffered burn injuries.

The police said the four individuals were all passengers of the van.

They are aged between 17 and 21 and were conscious.

One 22-year-old man has been arrested for drink driving.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the van lost control and crashed into the bushes and flipped over.

There were reportedly seven people in it.

One of the passengers was reportedly covered in blood and asked for help after escaping the vehicle.

A video of the incident showed black smoke emanating from the burning van.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the vehicle fire at about 7.30pm.

The fire involved the entire van and SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One person was taken to National University Hospital.

The other three were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.