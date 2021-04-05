Back

S'pore exploring vaccination cert with several countries, including Australia: Ong Ye Kung

Vaccination is only one of the many aspects that Singapore has to consider, said Ong.

Joshua Lee | April 05, 2021, 02:51 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Singapore is exploring the possibility of mutually-recognised vaccination certificates with several countries and places, including Australia, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung today in Parliament (April 5).

"These certificates can be physical or digital, and we will need them to be secure, tamper-proof and verifiable."

However, Ong cautioned that vaccinations make up only one aspect of pandemic control. Social distancing, contact tracing, quarantine facilities, and testing capabilities are important aspects as well.

Much going on behind the scene with regard to travel bubbles

The minister was responding to Member of Parliament Ang Wei Neng, who asked for more details on the digital vaccine passport system between Singapore and Australia, and travel bubble arrangements with countries that have the Covid-19 pandemic under control.

In his reply to a follow-up question on which countries Singapore is currently negotiating travel bubbles with, Ong said that while many public statements are made from time to time, there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes.

He added that the government will inform the public when there is significant progress made, and when there are significant things to announce.

Must consider if a country is safe

Ong also said that aside from having a tamper-proof, verifiable vaccination certificate that is mutually recognisable between countries, the first thing to consider is whether a place is safe.

He listed several countries as examples — Brunei, New Zealand, and Australia.

"So that is the first and foremost criteria: Is a place safe?

And if it is moderately safe, then we can talk about with vaccinations — how far do we lower the risks, and what are the relaxation can we accord?"

Top photos by Photoholgic on Unsplash, Shawn Ang on Unsplash  

 

Foo Mee Har asks about standby queue for vaccinations in case registered people don’t turn up

There is an appeal process for people going overseas for certain reasons.

April 05, 2021, 02:56 PM

S'pore residents below the age of 45 can book Covid-19 vaccination slots from June

The number of vaccination centres will also be expanded.

April 05, 2021, 02:44 PM

LG to stop making phones

To focus on growth areas instead.

April 05, 2021, 02:21 PM

S'pore man shares ingenious method for repelling birds from air-con ledge

Cats vs birds

April 05, 2021, 01:54 PM

Man charged with murdering man, 49, at Bedok Reservoir Road, neighbour allegedly heard quarrelling

The suspect is currently remanded at the Central Police Division, and his case has been adjourned to Apr. 12.

April 05, 2021, 01:16 PM

Ruins of old Hainan village vacated in the 1980s can still be seen in Thomson Nature Park

Nostalgic.

April 05, 2021, 01:09 PM

Motorists angered by cyclists seen 'all over the road' in Woodlands

The cyclists were likely trying to avoid going onto the expressway, but could have done more to signal their intentions.

April 05, 2021, 12:59 PM

Lamborghini mounts kerb in Orchard, RIP road sign

Road sign passed away.

April 05, 2021, 12:56 PM

Fried Hokkien prawn mee in Hougang wins fans over with its lard galore wet version

Wipe that drool off before it drips onto your device.

April 05, 2021, 12:18 PM

Chinese woman adopted by Malay couple in 1965 looking for birth family in S'pore

Harnessing the power of social media.

April 05, 2021, 11:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.